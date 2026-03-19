16TB M.2 SSD hits retail if you’re ready to drop $16,000 for the ultimate storage upgrade — price tag explodes 4X in just four months

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An enterprise drive with enterprise pricing

Exascend PE4 PCIe 4.0 SSD
(Image credit: Exascend)

While the market is full of the best SSDs, 16TB M.2 drives remain incredibly rare. That’s what makes FanlessTech’s discovery of the Exascend PE4 16TB at $15,935 is so interesting. It's the only 16TB M.2 SSD on the market and is twice the capacity of the biggest consumer M.2 drive, so it's an absolute outlier in both capacity and price.

Exascend PE4 PCIe 4.0 SSD

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PE4 serves as a clear example that even enterprise-grade products are not immune to the AI tax. The PE4 16TB used to sell for $4,299.99 back in November 2025, but the price tag has nearly quadrupled in just four months. Even at these inflated SSD prices caused by the storage shortage, you can pick up two Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB for $3,190, effectively matching the PE4 16TB's capacity at a fraction of the cost. The Samsung 9100 Pro is a PCIe 5.0 too, so the performance is night and day compared to the PE4.

One of the most compelling features of the PE4 is that it delivers 16TB in a single drive, eliminating the need to combine multiple smaller drives to reach the same storage total. For storage enthusiasts and professionals alike, the prospect of installing a PE4 16TB in every available M.2 slot is exciting. On high-end consumer motherboards, which often feature up to five M.2 ports, the possibility of packing in 80TB of solid-state storage is beyond anyone's imagination.

The PE4 16TB isn't something that will sell like pancakes. Although, at $15,935 a pop, Amazon claims it only has nine left in stock — so either the supply was thin to begin with, or there are a lot of professionals with deep pockets picking these up.

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