Seagate FireCuda X1070 2TB SSD review: Entry-level hardware meets premium support

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While Seagate has its hands full with the current memory situation , at least it’s nice enough to still give us some drives to explore. The FireCuda X1070 is the latest drive from the company, and it feels specialized in a way different from the FireCuda 530R, a drive we’ve also looked at recently. This is a budget drive with non-budget trappings that feels a little bit steadier than the ubiquitous Kingston NV3 . Its hardware is decidedly not the fastest out there, but with this level of support, Seagate is not treating it like a throwaway SKU either.

Memory has become the most expensive part of your build, whether it’s for main memory, video memory, or storage. However, SSDs tend to be a good place to skimp, as you can rotate games out and use mechanical HDDs or cloud storage to fill the gaps. Yet they are still an essential part of any build, and Seagate hopes to address this in part with the FireCuda X1070. While the FireCuda 530R feels more high-end and directed at enthusiasts, the FireCuda X1070 covers something closer to the entry-level market and can be good in laptops, desktops, and the PS5 . What helps the drive stand apart is its full five-year warranty – with three years of data recovery service – and decent TBW for a QLC-based drive. This is something that can get you through the memory price hump, as it were.

Seagate FireCuda X1070 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB 2TB 4TB Pricing $239.99 $459.00 $829.99 Form Factor M.2 2280 (Single-sided) M.2 2280 (Single-sided) M.2 2280 (Single-sided) Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4

NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4

NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4

NVMe 1.4 Controller TenaFe TC2201 TenaFe TC2201 TenaFe TC2201 DRAM N/A (HMB) N/A (HMB) N/A (HMB) Flash Memory Micron 232-Layer QLC (N58R) Micron 232-Layer QLC (N58R) Micron 232-Layer QLC (N58R) Sequential Read 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Sequential Write 6,000 MB/s 6,500 MB/s 6,500 MB/s Random Read 850K IOPS 900K IOPS 900K IOPS Random Write 900K IOPS 1,000K IOPS 900K IOPS Endurance 600TBW 1,200TBW 2,400TBW Active Power 4.6W 4.7W 5.7W Part Number ZP1000GS3A001 ZP2000GS3A001 ZP4000GS3A001 Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

The Seagate FireCuda X1070 is available in the most popular capacities: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Pricing shared with us at the time of review comes out to $239.99, $459.00, and $829.99 for the three SKUs. Manufacturers will set MSRPs like this, but even in the best of times, these are weak guidelines. Right now, fair prices for each SKU would be in the $150-$165, $265-$275, and $440-$460 ranges. This is using the Biwin NV7200 , the Kingston NV3 , the Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite , and the Silicon Power UD90 for baselining. These drives are roughly in the same class, recognizing that the latter two have seen changes in hardware over time. The FireCuda X1070’s flash will often put it ahead of variations found in the wild, but drives with comparable 232-layer flash, like the NV7200, directly compete. It likely has an edge over the average NV3, though.

Performance is respectable at up to 7,200 / 6,500 MB/s for sequential reads and writes and up to 900K / 1,000K random read and write IOPS. The 1TB model is the weakest, but its performance as a whole is more than adequate. Peak performance is at 2TB, and that’s also where the drive will be most efficient if performance is actually pushed. Seagate offers a full five-year warranty for the drive with three years of data recovery services included. The drive is also rated for 600TB of writes per TB, which is the standard amount for TLC-based drives. Given that this drive is using QLC flash, that’s actually high. Some users do look at TBW and, nine times out of ten, QLC will have around half the rated endurance of TLC, but that’s not the case here. For some, that’s enough to keep it in the running.

Seagate FireCuda X1070 Software and Accessories

Seagate ha