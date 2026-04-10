PC Components Storage SSDs VDURA hikes its enterprise SSD pricing, now costs 22.6x more than hard drives — the price of a 30TB SSD has climbed 472% News By Luke James published 10 April 2026 The vendor now says 30TB TLC enterprise drives climbed 472% over three quarters. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.