Jensen says Nvidia has received orders from Chinese customers for H200 GPUs, licenses from US gov't — H200 manufacturing restarting

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China is back on Nvidia's order books.

Jensen Huang toasting the camera person with a beer.
(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At a press event attended by Tom's Hardware at GTC 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the company has received export licenses for multiple Chinese customers, has purchase orders in hand, and has restarted H200 manufacturing, marking the first time its China supply chain has been back in motion since export restrictions froze shipments over a year ago.

Huang described the situation as “new news,” stating that Nvidia “[has] received purchase orders from many customers [in China], and we're in the process of restarting our manufacturing… our supply chain is getting fired up.”

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