Jensen says Nvidia has received orders from Chinese customers for H200 GPUs, licenses from US gov't — H200 manufacturing restarting

At a press event attended by Tom's Hardware at GTC 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the company has received export licenses for multiple Chinese customers, has purchase orders in hand, and has restarted H200 manufacturing, marking the first time its China supply chain has been back in motion since export restrictions froze shipments over a year ago.

Huang described the situation as “new news,” stating that Nvidia “[has] received purchase orders from many customers [in China], and we're in the process of restarting our manufacturing… our supply chain is getting fired up.”

The H200 is Nvidia's Hopper-generation accelerator featuring 141GB of HBM3e memory. It sits below the current Blackwell architecture but remains roughly six times more powerful than the H20, the downgraded chip Nvidia originally designed to stay within earlier export limits. The H200 is what Chinese hyperscalers have been waiting patiently for.

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President Trump announced in December 2025 that Nvidia would be permitted to ship H200 chips to approved Chinese customers , with 25% of sales revenue going to the U.S. government as part of the deal.