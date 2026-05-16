AI data centers require 36 times more fiber than designs with standard servers — severe glass shortages push cable lead times out to a full year

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Fiber preform production takes up to two years to expand.

A bundle of blue fiber optic cables.
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Major Chinese optical fiber manufacturers have booked orders stretching into early 2027, as AI data center construction drives demand growth that the supply chain cannot match, according to a DigiTimes report. Hengtong and FiberHome told the publication their production lines are running at full capacity, with delivery cycles for some products extending from weeks to months.

The scale of demand from AI infrastructure dwarfs anything the fiber industry could ever have planned for. Data center fiber demand grew roughly 76% year-on-year in 2025, according to CRU data cited by various industry publications, and the segment is projected to account for 30% of total global fiber demand by 2027. In 2024, that figure was below 5%.

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Companies like Meta are responding by locking in multiyear commitments. It signed a $6 billion supply agreement with manufacturer Corning in January, which also disclosed two additional deals of similar scale with unnamed hyperscalers in its Q1 2026 earnings. Earlier this month, Nvidia invested $300 million in Corning to build three new fiber manufacturing plants in North Carolina and Texas.

North American demand growth is projected at 22% to 25% this year, while supply expansion trails at 12% to 19%, according to Rebio Group estimates. Data Center Dynamics reported that lead times have stretched to 20 weeks for large-volume buyers and up to a year for smaller purchasers.

Corning plans to expand its Hickory, North Carolina, plant under the Meta deal and will build three additional facilities under the Nvidia agreement. Still, new capacity from those projects isn’t expected to come online until 2027 or later.