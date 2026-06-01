Bambu Lab Launches Big Bed Slinger: A2L — company's 'H2S Lite' is half the cost of H2S at just $469

Bambu Lab is launching a new, larger-sized bed slinger, the A2L, with a 330 × 320 × 325 mm build volume similar in size to the H2 lineup, but at half the price of the similarly equipped H2S. This new printer will have a more approachable $569 price tag for the combo, with a single color A2L going for $469. Bambu has already nicknamed this machine the “H2S Lite.”

• Bambu Lab A2L 3D Printer from $469

The A2L’s 330x320mm build plate is twice the size of its standard 256 x 256mm plate featured in the A1, P1S, P2S, X1, and X2D. This makes the new machine a decent-sized printer for cosplayers, as anything over 300x300 is considered a “helmet class” 3D printer. For comparison, this is a smidge bigger than Creality CR-10, and a touch smaller than a Prusa Research XL. Our current pick for Best Cosplay printer is the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max, which boasts a whopping 420 x 420mm build plate. Once our full review is finished, we’ll need to revisit that ranking.

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To compensate for the printer’s extra mass, Bambu Lab swapped out traditional stepper motors for closed-loop PMSM servo motors, which actively track position to eliminate the layer shifts that are too common on oversized bed-slingers. Additionally, it features a new adaptive vibration compensation system that runs a multi-point calibration to dynamically adjust to tall, heavy prints. Combined with two physical granular dampers embedded directly into the frame to absorb vibration, Bambu claims the A2L can achieve clean, ghosting-free surfaces that rival Core-XY print quality.

The A2L nozzle can hit 300 °C, while the bed can only reach 80 °C, a concession to its massive size and the excessive power that would be required to maintain high temperatures without an enclosure. Because this is an open-frame printer, it would not be able to reliably print ABS, ASA, or other high-temperature filaments, so the lower heat levels will not be missed. Bambu Lab does not advise putting any of the A-series printers inside an enclosure to protect the printer’s electronics, which are tucked into the base, directly underneath the heated bed. Trapping the mainboard inside a warm box would cause overheating and shorten the lifespan of the electrical components.

The A2L can be upgraded with a Blade Cutting kit, similar to what we first saw on the Bambu Lab H2D. This will include a cutting blade, pen holder, and cutting plate for the bed. Being an open-frame printer, there will be no laser upgrade.

Bambu Lab is positioning the A2L as the ultimate family 3D Printer, capable of printing home decor and the types of large crafts that delight children. The addition of a cutting tool and plotting pen will make paper crafting, sticker making, and vinyl t-shirt iron-ons a breeze.

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Combos will be paired with the traditional AMS Lite, but the A2L will also be able to run an AMS or AMS 2 Pro with the addition of an AMS Hub, available for $19.99. This hub provides not only the appropriate data cable, but also a one-to-four filament switcher.