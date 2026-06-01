Intel Xeon 7 ‘Diamond Rapids’ CPUs officially launching in 2027 on Intel 18A-P — next-gen P-core Xeon features PCIe 6.0, 50% higher core counts, and twice the memory bandwidth
(Un)officially delayed to 2027, Venice comes first.
Intel has confirmed several details about its next-generation Xeon 7 CPUs, codenamed Diamond Rapids, which are now officially slated to launch in 2027. Announcing its E-core-only Xeon 6+ chips at Computex, Intel teased that Diamond Rapids will support PCIe 6.0, pack 50% more cores than Xeon 6, and double the memory bandwidth. Intel is building Diamond Rapids chips on the Intel 18A-P node, which is a refined version of 18A that Intel demoed just last month.
Although Intel never formally announced a release window for Xeon 7, we originally expected to see the chips this year – a timeframe that became increasingly unlikely as news about Diamond Rapids dried up. Now, Intel has officially confirmed Diamond Rapids is arriving next year, meaning AMD will have a head start with its next-gen EPYC Venice CPUs built on the Zen 6 architecture, which are still (at the moment) slated for release this year.
Like Venice, Intel has confirmed Diamond Rapids will support PCIe 6.0, as well as double the memory bandwidth of Granite Rapids. Last year, Intel confirmed it canceled an 8-channel memory variant of Diamond Rapids to focus exclusively on the 16-channel design. Granite Rapids-AP (12-channel) topped out at 614 GB/s of memory bandwidth, while Granite Rapids-SP (8-channel) topped out at 409 GB/s. Depending on the comparison point — Intel didn’t clarify — you’re looking at topline memory bandwidth of at least 1.2 TB/s or 818 GB/s, respectively. Second-generation MRDIMM support, however, means that bandwidth could climb to upwards of 1.6 TB/s.