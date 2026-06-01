Intel Xeon 7 ‘Diamond Rapids’ CPUs officially launching in 2027 on Intel 18A-P — next-gen P-core Xeon features PCIe 6.0, 50% higher core counts, and twice the memory bandwidth

Intel has confirmed several details about its next-generation Xeon 7 CPUs, codenamed Diamond Rapids, which are now officially slated to launch in 2027. Announcing its E-core-only Xeon 6+ chips at Computex, Intel teased that Diamond Rapids will support PCIe 6.0, pack 50% more cores than Xeon 6, and double the memory bandwidth. Intel is building Diamond Rapids chips on the Intel 18A-P node, which is a refined version of 18A that Intel demoed just last month .

Although Intel never formally announced a release window for Xeon 7, we originally expected to see the chips this year – a timeframe that became increasingly unlikely as news about Diamond Rapids dried up. Now, Intel has officially confirmed Diamond Rapids is arriving next year, meaning AMD will have a head start with its next-gen EPYC Venice CPUs built on the Zen 6 architecture, which are still (at the moment) slated for release this year .

(Image credit: Intel)

Like Venice, Intel has confirmed Diamond Rapids will support PCIe 6.0, as well as double the memory bandwidth of Granite Rapids. Last year, Intel confirmed it canceled an 8-channel memory variant of Diamond Rapids to focus exclusively on the 16-channel design . Granite Rapids-AP (12-channel) topped out at 614 GB/s of memory bandwidth, while Granite Rapids-SP (8-channel) topped out at 409 GB/s. Depending on the comparison point — Intel didn’t clarify — you’re looking at topline memory bandwidth of at least 1.2 TB/s or 818 GB/s, respectively. Second-generation MRDIMM support, however, means that bandwidth could climb to upwards of 1.6 TB/s.