Intel's 5.7 GHz Xeon 6377P features 12 P-cores and a desktop-class LGA1700 socket — unusual server CPU prioritizes clock speed over core count

Intel has published specifications for the Xeon 6377P, a 12-core server processor that pairs enterprise-grade features with clock speeds more commonly associated with high-end desktop CPUs. According to Intel's product database, the chip, based on Bartlett Lake silicon, has a recommended price of $1,045 and is scheduled to launch in Q2 2026. The 6377P is also notable as the first P-core-only processor Intel has placed in its enterprise Xeon lineup.

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