Intel's 5.7 GHz Xeon 6377P features 12 P-cores and a desktop-class LGA1700 socket — unusual server CPU prioritizes clock speed over core count
News
By Etiido Uko published
Bartlett Lake server chip targets workloads where frequency beats core count
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Intel has published specifications for the Xeon 6377P, a 12-core server processor that pairs enterprise-grade features with clock speeds more commonly associated with high-end desktop CPUs. According to Intel's product database, the chip, based on Bartlett Lake silicon, has a recommended price of $1,045 and is scheduled to launch in Q2 2026. The 6377P is also notable as the first P-core-only processor Intel has placed in its enterprise Xeon lineup.
Go deeper with TH Premium: CPU