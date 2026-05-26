Intel’s new Bartlett Lake flagship loses fight to a four-year-old CPU — Core 9 273PQE has 50% more P-cores but can't surpass Core i9-13900K in games

Some say Intel robbed consumers of the Core Series 2 processor with P-cores (codenamed Bartlett Lake), and that the chips could have competed against the best CPUs for gaming. However, German publication PC Games Hardware (PCGH) recently put the flagship of the Bartlett Lake series, the Core 9 273PQE, through a series of benchmarks and discovered that it couldn’t even outperform the Core i9-13900K released four years ago.

Some Intel enthusiasts have been vocal about their desire for Intel to release a processor lineup that features only P-cores. Bartlett Lake is Intel’s answer to these demands. Essentially, Bartlett Lake is just Raptor Lake stripped of its E-cores. Speculation and leaks about Bartlett Lake have circulated for a couple of years now, but it wasn't until recently that Intel unleashed it.

Bartlett Lake comes four years after the introduction of the 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors and three years after the refresh of the 14th Generation Raptor Lake lineup. Needless to say, many enthusiasts were happy to finally see Bartlett Lake until Intel dropped the bomb that the new series would be exclusive to OEMs and embedded applications, locking out mainstream consumers from the lineup. Bartlett Lake still runs on the LGA1700 platform, so there are mods to run it on conventional Intel 700-series motherboards.

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Intel Core 9 273PQE Specifications