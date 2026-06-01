Asus rolls out a ROG 20th anniversary chair and backpack, alongside commemorative components and peripherals — ROG Destrier Edition 20, ROG SLASH Hard-case Luggage Edition 20 are back in black (and gold)

To say Asus is going all in for the 20th anniversary of its Republic of Gamers brand would be an understatement. The company is launching a slew of gold-accented Edition 20 products here at Computex 2026, from components and peripherals to monitors and routers, and even a NUC. But to use most of the company’s new anniversary hardware, you’re going to need something to sit on, and Asus has you covered there, as well, with the ROG Destrier Edition 20.

Like most of the company’s Edition 20 products, the chair is an update on the original Destrier gaming chair we reviewed (and mostly liked) back in 2023. In fact, it seems to be more or less the same chair, with an Edition 20 logo on the head pillow, a gold spine, and gold accents below the top portion of the armrests. It’s a premium chair, with an aluminum frame, mesh back, PU foam, and synthetic (EPU) leather.

As we said about the original Destrier chair, the Edition 20 is highly adjustable, including the lumbar support, headrest, and arms. It will also almost certainly be expensive. While we don’t have an MSRP or release date yet, most (if not all) of the Edition 20 products seem to be priced higher than the original products they are based on, and the Destrier chair was $899 when we reviewed it. Aside from the price, the only other thing we didn’t love about the original Destrier was its “wobbly armrests.” It’s hard to say if Asus has tightened up those adjustments, but it has added gold to the parts directly under the armrests, so perhaps it tweaked the tooling for the better while making that change.

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