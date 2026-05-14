AMD reaches 46% of server x86 CPU revenue — Intel still controls 70% of the consumer PC market share

The first quarter of 2026 was quite favorable for AMD as the company managed to increase its unit share on the market of client systems and skyrocketed its share in servers past 33%, according to Mercury Research. In addition, the company's revenue shares set records across client and server market segments, so AMD now controls 38.1% of all x86 CPU market value and 46.2% of all x86 server CPU revenue share. Perhaps an alarming sign is that the company's desktop PC unit and revenue shares declined sequentially, though they are up year-over-year (YoY).

Consumer CPUs: AMD gains ground, but only modestly

In the consumer PC segment, AMD continued to gain ground in the first quarter of 2026 as its client CPU unit share rose to 29.6%, up slightly from 29.2% in Q4 2025 and up sharply from 24.1% the same quarter a year ago, according to data by Mercury Research.

(Image credit: Data by Mercury Research, compiled by Tom's Hardware)

The quarter, however, showed a split between desktops and notebooks as Intel has managed to claw back 3.2% of the desktop PC market. Also, Intel remained the dominant supplier of client CPUs with a 70.4% share, though its position weakened from 75.9% in Q1 2025 as AMD did rather well in notebooks.

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However, when it comes to the revenue side of things, AMD's position remained particularly strong. The company's client CPU revenue share reached 31.4%, slightly above the previous quarter and substantially higher than a year ago (26.6%), which perhaps reflects the company's continued strength in premium client processors. Nonetheless, Intel still controlled nearly 69% of client CPU revenue, which is a big deal. How things will unfold in the second half of the year — when Intel launches its Nova Lake processors for client systems that it pins a lot of hopes on — is something that remains to be seen.

Desktop CPUs: Market share comes, market share goes

In the desktop PC segment, AMD gave back a portion of the massive gains it made during the exceptionally strong holiday quarter, but still maintained a historically high position, so the decline can be considered as a correction, rather than a new trend.

(Image credit: Data by Mercury Research, compiled by Tom's Hardware)

AMD's desktop CPU unit share stood at 33.2% in Q1 2026, down from the record 36.4% in Q4 2025, but well above the 28% recorded in the quarter a year earlier. Intel regained some ground sequentially and increased its desktop share to 66.8%, but remained far below its year-ago level of 72% as AMD continued to hold a much stronger position than it did in recent years.

On the revenue side, AMD remained strong despite the sequential share drip: the company's desktop CPU revenue share was 37.6%, down from the record quarter before, but still notable 3.2% higher than a year earlier. Intel continued to generate most desktop CPU revenue overall, but AMD's ability to maintain a high revenue share relative to its unit share shows the continued strength of premium Ryzen CPUs.

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Mobile CPUs: Another record quarter

In the mobile PC segment, AMD delivered its strongest result ever as it managed to once again increase its share and set its highest share in laptops ever.

(Image credit: Data by Mercury Research, compiled by Tom's Hardware)

AMD's mobile CPU unit share climbed to 28.3% in Q1 2026, up from 26% in Q4 2025 and from 22.5% a year earlier, the best quarter ever for the company's mobile processors. For obvious reasons, Intel commanded the lion's share of the market — 71.7% — though its lead narrowed further as AMD increased its share by improving availability and expanding its footprint in segments (e.g., business and commercial notebooks) traditionally dominated by Intel.

As for revenue share, AMD's progress was even more impressive. The company’s mobile CPU revenue share rose to 28.9%, an increase from 24.9% in Q4 2025 and from 22.2% in Q1 2025, which reflects stronger sales of higher-value notebook processors. Intel continued to control the majority of notebook CPU revenue overall (71.7%, down from 77.5% in Q1 2025), but AMD's ability to approach 28.9% revenue share clearly indicates its increasing competitiveness in higher-margin premium laptops that historically favored Intel almost exclusively.