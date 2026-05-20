Laser-driven spintronic memory device switches 1,000 times faster than DRAM —non-volatile device switches in 40 picoseconds while generating almost no heat

Researchers at the University of Tokyo say they have demonstrated a non-volatile magnetic switching device capable of flipping states in just 40 picoseconds while consuming unusually little power and generating far less heat than many previous ultrafast switching approaches — potentially addressing one of the biggest problems facing modern AI hardware: the enormous energy and cooling demands created by moving and storing data.

The researchers built the device using an antiferromagnetic material called manganese-tin (Mn₃Sn), then showed that ultrashort electrical pulses could reliably switch its magnetic state while retaining the stored information after power removal. They also demonstrated similar switching using ultrafast photocurrent pulses generated from a telecom-band laser and photodiode, effectively converting optical signals directly into memory-writing electrical pulses.

At its most fundamental level, modern computing is really the science of switching physical states. Every operation inside a computer — whether running a game, training an AI model, opening a browser tab, or loading a file from storage — ultimately involves billions or trillions of tiny physical state changes. Transistors switch on and off, memory cells charge and discharge, cache states update, data moves through interconnects, and storage cells trap or release electrons.

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Those switching events are what physically represent binary information. The problem is that switching states requires energy, and almost all of that energy eventually becomes heat. That reality is becoming increasingly problematic in the AI era. Modern AI accelerators process enormous volumes of data. But much of their power consumption comes not just from computation itself, but from constantly moving and refreshing information between caches, memory, storage, and interconnects. As GPU clusters scale to hundreds of thousands of accelerators, power delivery and cooling are becoming some of the industry's biggest bottlenecks.

Current memory technologies all handle switching differently, but each comes with major tradeoffs. DRAM — the main system memory used in PCs, servers, and GPUs — stores information as electrical charge inside tiny capacitors. A charged capacitor represents one state, while a discharged capacitor represents another. However, those capacitors constantly leak charge, meaning the system must repeatedly refresh the memory cells thousands of times per second simply to preserve data. That constant re-switching consumes significant power and generates heat, even when systems are relatively idle.

Flash memory used in SSDs avoids that problem by trapping electrons in floating-gate structures, which retain data without continuous power. On the other hand, changing those states is slower and more energy-intensive, making flash unsuitable for high-speed working memory.

SRAM, used inside CPU caches, achieves extremely fast switching using transistor feedback circuits that continuously maintain state. But SRAM consumes significant chip area and power, making it expensive and difficult to scale to large capacities.

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The industry has spent decades searching for a kind of "universal memory" that could combine the speed of SRAM, the density of DRAM, the persistence of flash, and low power consumption. That challenge becomes even harder at ultrafast timescales, where many experimental switching technologies partially rely on brute-force heating to destabilize and flip states rapidly.

The faster the switching, the more severe the thermal problem often becomes. Several previously demonstrated picosecond-scale switching approaches cited in the paper involve temperature rises of several hundred Kelvin during operation.

The Tokyo researchers are instead pursuing a radically different switching mechanism through a field known as spintronics. Instead of storing information as an electrical charge, spintronic devices store information using magnetic states.

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