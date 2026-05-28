Trailing-edge foundry roadmaps for GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC — mature node chipmakers each pursue differing strategies and IP

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While TSMC and Samsung chase 2nm, the three largest mature-node foundries are spending billions to expand capacity at 22nm and above.

GlobalFoundries Wafer
(Image credit: GlobalFoundries)

The global foundry market is dominated by TSMC, which captured 69.9% of global foundry revenue in 2025, but beyond the glitz and glamor of the leading edge sit a tier of foundries that collectively manufacture the chips found in cars, power supplies for AI servers, RF front-end modules, display drivers, industrial controllers, and defense systems. GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC posted a combined 2025 revenue of roughly $24 billion and hold approximately 13.5% of the global foundry market between them.

Each is pursuing a fundamentally different strategy shaped by geography, regulation, and technology choices. GlobalFoundries is becoming a U.S. and European specialty foundry, backed by $1.575 billion in CHIPS Act funding and a $3.1 billion Department of Defense contract.

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Node

Technology

Target applications

Primary fab

Status

12LP/12LP+

FinFET

High-performance SoCs

Malta, NY

Production

22FDX/22FDX+

FD-SOI, eMRAM

IoT, automotive radar, mmWave 5G, MCUs

Dresden; Malta

Production

28SLP/28SLPe

Bulk CMOS

Mainstream logic

Dresden; Singapore

Production

45RFSOI

RF SOI

5G RF front-end modules

Singapore

Production

40/55nm BCDLite

BCD, analog

Power management ICs

Singapore

Production

90/130/180nm

CMOS, SiGe, GaN

Automotive MCUs, secure elements, RF, GaN power

Vermont; Dresden

Production

Silicon photonics

Integrated photonics

Optical transceivers, co-packaged optics

Singapore

Expanding

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Node

Key applications

Primary fab(s)

Status

14nm (14FFC)

Low-volume logic

Fab 12A, Tainan

Production (limited)

22nm (22ULP/ULL/eHV)

DDICs, MCUs, Wi-Fi/BT, networking, OLED displays

Fab 12A, Tainan; Fab 12i, Singapore

Ramping

28nm (HKMG, HV, eFlash)

DDICs, networking, consumer SoCs

Fab 12A; USCXM, Xiamen

Production

40nm

Communication, consumer

Multiple Taiwan fabs

Production

55/65/90nm

Analog, mixed-signal, power

Taiwan; Japan (USJC); Xiamen

Production

110-250nm+

Legacy analog, sensors, BCD

Hsinchu, Suzhou (200mm)

Production

12nm FinFET (with Intel)

Wi-Fi/DTV SoCs, networking, mobile, high-speed I/O

Intel fabs, Chandler, AZ

Development; 2027 target

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Node

Technology

Key fabs

Status

N+3 (~7nm/6nm-class)

DUV multi-patterning; no EUV access

SN1/SN2, Shanghai

Limited production (Huawei)

N+2 (7nm-class)

DUV multi-patterning; ~20K WSPM; yields ~60-70%

SN1/SN2, Shanghai

Production

14nm FinFET

First-gen FinFET; folded into 28nm reporting since 2023

Shanghai

Production

28nm (HKMG/Poly)

Core expansion node

Shanghai (Lin-Gang); Shenzhen; Beijing

Production

40/55/65nm

Analog, power, RF

Multiple sites

Production

90-350nm

Legacy analog, MCUs, sensors

Multiple sites

Production

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Foundry

FY2025 revenue

Global share (TrendForce)

Most advanced production node

2026 capex

GlobalFoundries

$6.79 billion

3.87%

12LP FinFET

~15% to 20% of revenue

UMC

$7.63 billion

4.35%

14nm FinFET (12nm in development)

~$1.5 billion

SMIC

$9.33 billion

5.32%

N+2/N+3 (7nm-class, DUV)

$7 billion+

Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 