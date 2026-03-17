We got a first look at Nvidia's DLSS 5 and the future of neural rendering at GTC — the results can be impressive, but there's work to do

Neural rendering—the use of AI models to create pixels—is already a familiar concept in real-time graphics. When you’re using DLSS upscaling or frame generation, for example, many of the pixels you see are already generated rather than natively shaded, and those extra pixels and frames come at a surprisingly low computational cost via the matrix math acceleration of Nvidia’s Tensor Cores.

Given that almost magical cost-to-benefit ratio, research is unsurprisingly well under way to expand generative AI techniques beyond relatively transparent applications like upscaling and frame generation to replace portions of the traditional graphics pipeline as we know it today—and possibly even in its entirety.

Nvidia’s DLSS 5 reveal at GTC is a startling indication of just how close we are to that future. The RT cores that debuted in Turing nearly eight years ago have brought much more lifelike lighting effects into the realm of real-time graphics, but natively shading even a subset of the pixels in a frame to a Hollywood polish remains well outside the realm of today’s graphics hardware. Even the 575W, ~750mm² RTX 5090 isn’t up to the task, and further scaling-up of GPU die sizes and power envelopes in pursuit of that lifelike ideal would only make it less accessible. And given AI’s crowding-out of leading-edge fab capacity, next-gen gaming GPU silicon seems less and less likely to arrive any time soon.

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DLSS 5 is the most prominent example so far of how neural rendering offers an alternate way forward compared to brute-force increases in compute resources. Its AI model is trained to infer how certain complex features of game scenes like characters, skin, hair, and environmental lighting “should” look in the real world given certain inputs from the game engine (including, but not limited to, the color buffer and motion vectors) in combination with an input frame.

The DLSS 5 model then uses this input data and its semantic understanding of parts of a scene to bring its appearance closer to how it might look in reality while still respecting the artistic intent embedded in environments and character models. Because it's deeply tied to the underlying game engine and assets, DLSS 5’s output is consistent and predictable in ways that the prompt-driven and iterative workflow of generative AI imagery and video distinctly aren’t.

We had an opportunity to preview DLSS 5 in five games at GTC, and for modern games with assets built to match, DLSS 5 unquestionably improved the image quality and fidelity of the small group of titles we saw. (For a group of high-resolution side-by-side comparisons that you can really pixel-peep, check out Nvidia's launch article.)

NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Hogwarts Legacy - YouTube Watch On

Even in games that already feature real time ray-traced effects, like Hogwarts Legacy, flipping DLSS 5 on and off creates even more convincing lighting effects for environments and characters alike. Hogwarts students standing in front of massive sunlit windows are rendered with convincing rim lighting around the edges of their hair and clothing that’s absent with DLSS 5 off. Improved ambient occlusion better darkens every fold of students’ robes and every nook, cranny, and corner of Hogwarts itself. Even everyday objects like couches look better situated in scenes thanks to more accurate shadows underneath.