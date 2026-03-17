We got a first look at Nvidia's DLSS 5 and the future of neural rendering at GTC — the results can be impressive, but there's work to do

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New AI model can dramatically improve the appearance of games, but it's early days for the tech.

A diagram of how DLSS 5 works
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Neural rendering—the use of AI models to create pixels—is already a familiar concept in real-time graphics. When you’re using DLSS upscaling or frame generation, for example, many of the pixels you see are already generated rather than natively shaded, and those extra pixels and frames come at a surprisingly low computational cost via the matrix math acceleration of Nvidia’s Tensor Cores.

Given that almost magical cost-to-benefit ratio, research is unsurprisingly well under way to expand generative AI techniques beyond relatively transparent applications like upscaling and frame generation to replace portions of the traditional graphics pipeline as we know it today—and possibly even in its entirety.

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The DLSS 5 model then uses this input data and its semantic understanding of parts of a scene to bring its appearance closer to how it might look in reality while still respecting the artistic intent embedded in environments and character models. Because it's deeply tied to the underlying game engine and assets, DLSS 5’s output is consistent and predictable in ways that the prompt-driven and iterative workflow of generative AI imagery and video distinctly aren’t.

NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Hogwarts Legacy - YouTube NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Hogwarts Legacy - YouTube
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Even in games that already feature real time ray-traced effects, like Hogwarts Legacy, flipping DLSS 5 on and off creates even more convincing lighting effects for environments and characters alike. Hogwarts students standing in front of massive sunlit windows are rendered with convincing rim lighting around the edges of their hair and clothing that’s absent with DLSS 5 off. Improved ambient occlusion better darkens every fold of students’ robes and every nook, cranny, and corner of Hogwarts itself. Even everyday objects like couches look better situated in scenes thanks to more accurate shadows underneath.