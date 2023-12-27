Klevv Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 2x16GB Review: Median Performance

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Klevv has unleashed the Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 to compete with the best RAM you can purchase nowadays. Intel's XMP 3.0 and AMD's EXPO technologies have made memory overclocking a breeze. Nonetheless, there's still a wall, which varies from chip to chip because no two integrated memory controllers (IMCs) are the same. There's some hesitation regarding overclocked memory kits because using hardware beyond the baseline specifications can be scary sometimes. You have nothing to worry about if you're not seeking bleeding-edge performance, such as DDR5-8600. For instance, DDR5-6400 is an acceptable option for many enthusiasts. It offers better performance than native DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5200 support on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, respectively, without putting a heavy toll on the processor's IMC.

The Cras series is one of Klevv's longest-running memory lineups, so it makes sense that the vendor has upgraded it to include DDR5. Although the Cras V has received a minor makeover, it retains some design elements of past versions. The Cras V has a minimalistic design that radiates a premium vibe. The aluminum heat spreader features a predominant matte black color accentuated with a grey area. The heat spreader is 2mm thick, which enhances heat dissipation.

While the Cras V doesn't have a low-profile design, the memory is compact enough to hide underneath large CPU air coolers. The memory modules measure 44mm (1.73 inches) tall, so we don't expect spacing conflicts between the Cras V and CPU coolers.

Targeting gamers and enthusiasts, the Cras V, like many of the competition, sports a beautiful RGB light bar on top of the heat spreader. Klevv doesn't provide software to control the Cras V's lighting, which will bode well with enthusiasts. It supports the top brands, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync, so you will be fine unless you own a motherboard that isn't on the list.

Each Cras V memory module is 16GB and has a single-rank design. Klevv has covered the model of the integrated circuits (ICs), branding them as Essencore E5CCAG8NAJRKPC. Naturally, a search won't bring back any meaningful results. Dumping the memory module's SPD confirms that these are SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 (M-die) ICs. Given the memory module capacity, these are the 2GB M-die variants, and eight are on the black PCB. Klevv didn't hide the power management IC (PMIC), so we can quickly identify it as the 0P=AC FG2 unit from Richtek.

When you first run the Cras V, it'll be at DDR5-4800 with 40-40-40-77 timings. Klevv offers XMP 3.0 and EXPO versions of the Cras V for Intel and AMD processors, respectively. Ours was an Intel memory kit, so it came with XMP 3.0 support only. Once turned on, the memory runs at DDR5-6400 with the timings and DRAM voltage molded to 32-38-38-78 and 1.35V, respectively. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage (V) Warranty Klevv Cras V RGB KD5AGUA80-64A320G 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-38-38-78 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G32GX2-TZ5RW 2 x 32GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB CMT32GX5M2X6400C38 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 38-40-40-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime

Our Intel test system runs the Core i9-13900K on the MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X with the 7D28vAA firmware. In contrast, our AMD system pairs the Ryzen 7 7700X with the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi changed to the 7D70v18 firmware. The Corsair CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler keeps our Raptor Lake and Zen 4 processor operating temperatures under check.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio tackles the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that there isn't a graphics bottleneck in our gaming RAM benchmarks. The Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games reside on Crucial's MX500 SSDs. Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply provides our systems with clean and abundant power, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench is vital to organizing our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

In terms of cumulative performance, the Cras V was faster than the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-6400 C38 due to better timings. When it pitched against competition with comparable timings, the Cras V had fallen behind offerings, such as the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 in its 32GB and 64GB flavors. The margin with the latter was more considerable because the extra capacity positively impacts memory-intense workloads, such as Adobe Premiere.

AMD Performance

The Cras V memory kit's circumstances persisted on the AMD platform. It ranked in between the Trident Z5 and Dominator Platinum memory kits. The performance delta between the Cras V and the 64GB variant of the Trident Z5 was similar to the delta on the Intel platform.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Klevv's memory kit did reasonably well in the overclocking test. The Cras V bested the Trident Z5 32GB memory kit and matched the 64GB model. It had better timings, as the memory kit was stable with 32-38-38-78 at 1.45V. The Dominator Platinum, which achieved DDR5-7000, continued to be the best DDR5-6400 overclocker that has gone through our labs.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6600 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) DDR5-7000 (1.45V) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-6400 C38 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A 38-40-40-84 (2T) Klevv Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 30-36-36-76 (2T) N/A 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 2x32GB 32-37-37-77 (2T) N/A 32-39-39-102 (2T) N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 2x16GB 32-37-37-97 (2T) 32-39-39-102 (2T) N/A N/A

While the Cras V didn't have the highest overclock, it had some of the best timings for a DDR5-6400 memory kit. If you're not afraid to raise the DRAM voltage to 1.45V, the memory will run seamlessly at 30-36-36-76. But as a word of reminder, IC quality varies from memory kit to memory kit, so ultimately, your mileage will differ.

Bottom Line

The Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 isn't the slowest or the fastest DDR5-6400 memory you'll find. It delivers just the right amount of performance that your system needs. Besides, DDR5-6400 is within the safe zone of what many Intel and AMD processors can run. Overclocking is always on the table if you're unsatisfied with the out-of-the-box performance. One would expect Klevv memory kits to have some quality ICs since Essencore is the consumer brand of SK hynix, similar to what Crucial is for Micron. There are some extra gains with the Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32, but they're not always guaranteed, so don't get fixated on just the overclocking results.

Klevv products aren't impossible to find on the U.S. market, but they're predominantly found on Amazon. You'll rarely find Klevv products at other U.S. retailers. The Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 carries a $133.12 price tag. It's fairly more expensive than other DDR5-6400 C32 memory kits, which start at $99. The Cras V is a premium memory kit with all the bells and whistles. If you don't care much about aesthetics or RGB, Klevv also has the Bolt V DDR5-6400 C32 in its arsenal, which the company sells for $99.99.