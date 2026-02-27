RayNeo Air 4 Pro AR glasses review: Now enhanced with HDR10 and enhanced audio

Steady improvements over time culminate with the release of the Air 4 Pro.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The RayNeo Air 4 Pro is the latest in the company's long line of augmented reality (AR) glasses. We recently reviewed the RayNeo Air 3s Pro and were impressed by the steady improvements in functionality. The Air 3s Pro glasses were so good that I wondered what RayNeo could do with the hardware this time to further improve things with the Air 4 Pro.

Well, the company is iterating once again by introducing a new custom Vision 4000 image-processing chip with HDR10 support, and a four-speaker audio system developed in conjunction with Bang & Olufsen. And to my absolute joy, RayNeo now includes plastic light blockers in the box.

At $299, the Air 4 Pro slots in just above the Air 3s Pro.

Design of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro

One way RayNeo keeps costs down, at least compared to competitors like Xreal, is by keeping design and manufacturing costs low. The Air 3s Pro used the same chassis as the Air 3s, and the Air 4 Pro continues that trend. I cannot spot any meaningful difference between the Air 3s Pro and the Air 4 Pro I have sitting on my desk—even the color and feel of the plastics are the same. The Air 4 Pro weighs the same, at 2.68 ounces (76 grams).

The only superficial difference is that the “RayNeo” text has been replaced with the RayNeo logo on the left temple. In contrast, the right temple now has the words “Audio by Bang & Olufsen” imprinted on the side. Because of the similarities, my usual complaints about the plastic frame's cheap feel remain. Still, it doesn’t seem to affect durability, as I’ve used the Air 3s and Air 3s Pro extensively without any cracks or parts breaking.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

RayNeo has finally listened to my constant complaints about not including a plastic light blocker for the front lens in the box with the Air 3s and Air 3s Pro. Since RayNeo doesn’t offer electrochromic dimming at this price point, light bleed can be an issue in especially bright environments (brightly lit rooms, outdoors, etc.).

The plastic light blockers snap right onto the front one-piece lens and do a good job of rejecting light when looking straight ahead. You’ll still notice any residual ambient light in your periphery, but this is still a much-needed upgrade. And in case you were wondering, the light blocker works with the Air 3s Pro.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plastic light blockers are now included (finally) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Air 4 Pro uses new 0.6-inch MicroLED projectors (1920 x 1080 per eye, 3840 x 1080 in 3D mode) from SeeYa, and includes dual bird bath len