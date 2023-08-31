Razer Showcases 24K Gold Viper Signature Mini Gaming Mouse

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has shared some images of a special custom one-off edition of the Viper Signature Mini gaming mouse. This spectacularly opulent sample stands out from the crowd as it is made, Tan says, of 24-karat gold.

This is an incredibly exclusive one-time commission of a 24K gold @Razer Viper Signature Mini. We don't have a list price to it because it's just so insanely over the top and special. I just had to take a couple of quick pics of it but the images truly don't do it justice. pic.twitter.com/VwIi8ZKXL2August 31, 2023

The Razer Viper Signature Mini is a well regarded gaming mouse, closely related to the (wired) Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse we reviewed back in 2020. Part of the signature device's appeal is that it has a lattice cut-out shell for weight relief. If the newly teased mouse’s shell is solid gold, then the weight relief will be even more welcome. However, it still isn’t going to be light. We've reached out to Razer to ask if it's solid gold or if the mouse is gold-plated, and will update if we hear back.

If you bought a Razer Viper Signature Mini from a store, you would get a device with a shell forged from a magnesium alloy. The density of magnesium is a mere 1.74 grams per cubic centimeter. If we assume it is a 50-50 alloy with aluminum which has a density of 2.73 g per cubic centimeter, we could day that the alloy density is about 2.25 g per cubic centimeter.

Gold is nearly 9x denser, at 19.3g per cubic centimeter, so the change in material is going to result in a significant change to the device weight, unless the 24K Gold teased is just a few microns of plating.

Another mystery around the 24K Gold Viper Signature Mini special order is – who is it for? The picture of the presentation box arouses even more curiosity as what looks like a nameplate has been blurred out.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Min-Liang Tan) (Image credit: Min-Liang Tan)

Perhaps the blur is so that someone’s birthday surprise isn’t ruined. Other possibilities are that the mouse is on the way to a famous, or infamous, person.

We might never find out who Razer’s 24K Gold Viper Signature Mini customer is, though we have asked for more information regarding how Razer's custom-order process works. In his Tweet/X, the Razer boss stated that “We don't have a list price to it because it's just so insanely over the top and special,” so you must need a ton of money.