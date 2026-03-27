Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse hits an all-time low of $49 — 17 programmable buttons built for MMO gaming

There isn't a massive repertoire of MMO mice on the market compared to what's available for FPS gaming. The obvious need for mice with 17+ buttons is fairly niche, but if you happen to be an MMO gaming enthusiast, then you know how a multi-button MMO mouse can drastically improve your gaming life. So if you want to try something different from an expensive SteelSeries Aerox 9 or Razer Naga, then take a look at Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse, on sale at Amazon for its all-time low price of $49.99. You're saving a tidy $40 off the $89.99 list price in this Big Spring Deal.

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Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite mouse shares a similar look across the Scimitar range, with striking looks and a shape that's designed to contour the hand, with a finger rest for those digits that aren't busy clicking. This wired model features a PixArt PMW3391 sensor with a native 18,000 DPI, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps for accurate configuration to your liking.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is a solidly constructed mouse that is reasonably heavy compared to other available MMO mice, and feels like a brick compared to any 60-gram ultralightweight FPS mice that are available for esports. But the weight makes the Scimitar RGB Elite very stable, and the heft in your hand feels reassuring. I used to own one of these mice and easily recommend one at this low price.

There are 17 programmable buttons on the Scimitar: 12 on the side panel, the left and right primary mouse buttons, two DPI switch buttons above the scroll wheel, and the scroll wheel's center click. All of these buttons can be mapped to your choosing through Corsair iCUE software.