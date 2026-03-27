Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse hits an all-time low of $49 — 17 programmable buttons built for MMO gaming

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17 buttons for fingertip access to your favorite spells and abilities

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There isn't a massive repertoire of MMO mice on the market compared to what's available for FPS gaming. The obvious need for mice with 17+ buttons is fairly niche, but if you happen to be an MMO gaming enthusiast, then you know how a multi-button MMO mouse can drastically improve your gaming life. So if you want to try something different from an expensive SteelSeries Aerox 9 or Razer Naga, then take a look at Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse, on sale at Amazon for its all-time low price of $49.99. You're saving a tidy $40 off the $89.99 list price in this Big Spring Deal.

Grab this deal at Amazon

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite
Save 44% ($40)
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Scimitar RGB Elite mouse from Corsair features 17 programmable buttons, including 12 located on the side panel, the left/right primary mouse buttons, two DPI switch buttons above the scroll wheel, and the scroll wheel's center click. You can slide the 12-button side panel to fit your hand size.