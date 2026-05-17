Jensen Huang slams 'stupid' analogy comparing GPUs to nuclear weapons — Nvidia CEO says government should allow selling GPUs to 'adversarial countries'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang served as a guest speaker at Stanford’s CS 153 Frontier Systems course and discussed the hardware that powers AI systems today. One of the topics covered in the YouTube session is his stance on granting “adversarial countries” access to Nvidia chips. It’s widely known that the Nvidia chief is against export controls on AI chips, saying that it was a failure and has completely backfired.

Other industry leaders do not take a similar stance, with Anthropic's head, Dario Amodei, comparing selling advanced AI chips to China to selling nuclear weapons to North Korea. Jensen did not take this comparison too kindly, saying it does not make any sense.

“What I’m fundamentally against, and it makes no sense, it makes no sense in this moment, is to compare Nvidia GPUs to atomic bombs. There are a billion people with Nvidia GPUs; I advocate Nvidia GPUs to all of you, I advocate Nvidia GPUs to my family, my kids, to people I love — but I don’t advocate atomic bombs to anybody,” the Nvidia CEO said. “So that analogy is stupid. And so, so if you start from there, you can’t finish a thought — if you start from believing that, you can’t finish the rest of the thoughts.”

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