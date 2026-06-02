Chinese military has been acquiring Nvidia chips, even post-Washington export controls, research claims — multiple institutions linked to the PLA asked for Nvidia AI chips, according to publicly available documents

Wirescreen, a business-intelligence outfit that looks into Chinese firms, says that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been actively purchasing Nvidia AI chips even after the White House applied export controls on the most powerful semiconductors. According to The New York Times, public documents reveal that the Chinese military, from 2019 until 2025, has been seeking ways to acquire Nvidia A100, A800, H100, and H800 chips — these were sometimes identified through the listed specifications, but there were also instances when they were directly named in the document.

According to NYT, of 3,800 procurement records relating to high-end chips and computing, some 500 instances were found where units of the Chinese military tried to get their hands on Nvidia hardware. The report claims "nearly every branch" of China's military, including units focused on nuclear explosive simulations, war games, and cyberattacks, was listed. In one specific instance, a cybersecurity unit sought Nvidia A100-powered AI servers for a password-cracking tool called hashcat.

The White House first put export controls on AI chips in 2022, citing fears that the Chinese PLA was using them to advance its own military research. But despite this ban, which made it illegal to ship advanced AI chips to China without a license (which is almost always denied), buying and using them wasn’t illegal in the East Asian country at that time. Because of this, many institutions, including those linked to the PLA, were still looking for ways to get these chips through other means.

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This demand for Nvidia chips in China meant that smuggling them was a lucrative effort. There have been multiple reports of enterprising individuals routing shipments through another country, like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and even Japan, just to get these chips into China. Even Supermicro’s co-founder, Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw has been