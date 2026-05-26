Tryx launches new liquid AIO cooler with holographic display — uses beam splitters to create a hologram-like display effect inside the pump block

Chinese PC hardware manufacturer Tryx gained popularity back in 2024 when it launched its first all-in-one liquid cooler featuring a unique panoramic curved OLED display. The company is now preparing a new model called the Tryx Holo that appears to take things a step further by integrating a holographic-style effect display built right into the pump block.

According to the official product listing on its Chinese website, the upcoming AIO cooler features a special system that creates a virtual image with physical depth similar to a hologram. Instead of using a display and mirrors, the holographic effect is achieved using professional-grade beam splitters that are said to improve image visibility, brightness, and contrast while also eliminating the electronic layering effect commonly associated with conventional LCD screens. The pump block also has an adjustable hinge that supports 60-degree angle adjustments to ensure the optimal viewing angle.