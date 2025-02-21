Asus continues fragrant device trend with an aromatic mouse

Asus has unveiled a unique new mouse catering to people who care deeply about the quality of their sense of smell. The new product, branded the Asus Fragrance Mouse, comes with a removable container designed to house fragrance-producing oils and give the mouse a pleasing aroma. Asus has yet to announce pricing or availability for the new mouse.

It is a hybrid wireless mouse sporting both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth support. It takes a single AA battery and comes in two colors, White and Rose Clay. Even though it is not a gaming mouse, Asus outfitted the fragrance-producing mouse with small PTFE pads, which are the same pads found on its flagship G-series gaming mice, such as the G502 X Plus and G Pro X Superlight 2.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus claims the mouse switches can last up to 10 million clicks and sport low-noise levels thanks to "almost-silent mouse clicks." The mouse does not require Logitech software, as it only comes with three fixed DPI settings: 1200, 1600, and 2400 DPI.

The selling point of the new mouse is its fragrance-producing capabilities. Under the mouse (right behind the AA battery housing) is a small semi-translucent container designed to house oils that give the mouse a pleasing aroma. There's no limit to what scents can be used; the container can be washed and refilled with different scents.

Asus' new mouse is the second tech product it has produced with fragrance in mind. The peripheral maker also debuted an aroma-dispensing laptop last year that featured a fragrance dispenser at the center of the lid. However, with that product, Asus gave users three fragrances: Be a New Her, Basil and Mandarin, and Rose of Man's Land. It remains to be seen if Asus will do the same with its new Fragrance Mouse.

It will be interesting to see if this new style of tech products takes off. The fact that Asus has created another product with fragrance properties suggests the unorthodox idea of putting pleasing smells inside tech products is taking off. Who knows, at this rate, Asus might start putting fragrant aromas in its graphics cards for a more "pleasing" gaming experience.