Asus has a new laptop that comes with a fragrance dispenser — Adol Book laptop always smells good

Asus collaborated with known fragrance and fashion brand Anna Sui to release the Adol Book 14. The 14-inch laptop is a typical thin-and-light, with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945H chip, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. But what makes this laptop different is the fragrance dispenser at the center of the lid that accommodates a puck that houses an infused fragrance sheet.

The laptop comes with three different fragrances: Be a New Her, Basil and Mandarin, and Rose of Man’s Land. You can switch between them anytime or when it dries out to keep your laptop smelling good. However, note that these pucks are not scent synthesizers like the smell-o-vision of old, so you’re stuck with whatever fragrances Anna Sui makes for your laptop.

Although the laptop doesn’t include a discrete graphics card and is likely focused more on fashionistas than computer enthusiasts, it still doesn’t skimp on features or performance. The 8945H processor has eight cores and 16 threads, achieves 39 TOPS, and sports a Radeon 780M integrated GPU.

(Image credit: Asus / Bilibili)

The laptop’s 14-inch screen uses an OLED panel with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and can hit 240Hz. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has an average Delta E of less than one, making its screen highly color-accurate. The Adol Book 14 also has several AI features unique to the laptop, but it doesn’t have Copilot+ capabilities, as it falls below the 40 TOPS performance that Microsoft requires.

Aside from the fragrances and purple color, the Adol Book 14 is also bundled with several fashionable items, like a purple computer bag, a purple wireless mouse, some stickers to customize your laptop, and a 50ml bottle of Anna Sui’s Wishing Elf Perfume.

(Image credit: Asus / Bilibili)

This bundle completes the fashionable purple look for those who want to look good, smell good, and have a good PC. Its starting price is 6,999 RMB or less than $1,000. When looking at comparable laptops from the U.S., the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED fits around the same price but has slightly lower specifications. It makes the Adol Book 14 great value if you’re looking for a 14-inch Windows laptop. It’s too bad that it’s only available in China for now.