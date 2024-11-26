Adata XPG debuts two-click reversible, magnetic Hurricane Mag case fans — power six fans off one cable

This morning, Adata XPG announced in a press release that it would introduce its new XPG Hurricane Mag series of 120mm case fans alongside a new BTF form factor case, the XPG Starter Air BTF.

The XPG Hurricane Mag fans primarily caught our interest because they're comparably more innovative. They're reversible, meaning they can be configured to spin and push air in either direction. They're also magnetic and snap together for easier installation and power, allowing up to six magnetically attached fans to be powered off a single cable.

That's all pretty nifty, but we should take a moment to discuss case airflow and how the direction of your case fans can influence it. To simplify, your PC case is considered to have a "positive pressure" airflow configuration if you have more intake fans sucking air in than exhaust fans blowing air out, creating more air pressure inside your case. More exhaust creates "negative pressure" and can be comparably powerful, but will result in a dustier PC.

With the ability to switch fan direction with a single button, it becomes a lot easier for users to switch between these setups at will or experiment more broadly with their case cooling without needing non-matching fans to fill in the gaps. For example, you could choose to have your intake fans and their RGB facing inward but still sucking in air through your front panel, unlike traditional RGB fans.

Adata's XPG Hurricane Mag case fans are 120mm RGB fans rated for up to 2000 RPM. Airflow is estimated at 54.82 ± 10% CFM in a standard configuration and 49.27 ± 10% CFM in a reversed configuration. The fan is rated to last for 160,000 hours (roughly 6666 days) and has a two-year warranty period.

Adata will sell the XPG Hurricane Mag fans in individual quantities or bundles of 4. Unfortunately, we can't yet speak to the value proposition of singular Hurricane Mag fans, bundles, or even the Starter Air BTF case because Adata opted not to reveal this information in the press release.