Windows Update will soon add app updates to its functionality

Windows Update has been a part of the Windows Operating system for decades but it wasn't until recently that Microsoft has expressed any interest in expanding the platform to support individual application updates.

An announcement was recently shared by Annie Chen from Microsoft, explaining that the new Windows Update orchestration platform will make it possible for Devs to implement software updates using the Windows Update platform and corresponding tools.

It's important to note that the new Windows Update orchestration platform has not yet been made available to the public. If you want to check it out now, you have to sign up for the private preview program intended for both developers and teams that need to roll out application updates to Windows.

In the announcement, Chen provides Visual Studio as an example of a given application that must be updated independently. With the new Windows Update orchestration platform, it and other Windows components, as well as third party apps, could be updated centrally from one location.

The Windows Update orchestration platform comes with additional features beyond the application update support. Some of the confirmed features include what Microsoft calls "eco-efficient scheduling". This uses an amalgam of data, including things like user activity to determine the best time to update the machine. It also includes tools that allow devs to send software update notifications using the notification tools built into the platform.

The platform also aims to provide users with a centralized location for viewing important data. Users can explore the update history for all of the supported applications as well as view any error logs that are generated when updates fail. Microsoft also mentions administrator support which allows admins to set deadlines for specific updates.

Again, this new platform has not been made publicly available so only developers and app teams who sign up for the preview program will be able to check it out for now.

