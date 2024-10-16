How to stop Chrome from asking for a PIN when autocompleting passwords

News
By
published

Chrome recently started making you enter a PIN every time you need it to remember your password.

Making sure it&#039;s you password
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A recent version of Google Chrome for Windows seems to have added an extra — and annoying — new security feature that's enabled by default. Where the old Chrome would just remember and fill in your usernames and passwords, the new one asks you for your Windows PIN — or, if you have Windows Hello setup, a facial / fingerprint login — every single time you want it to enter a stored password. 

This prevents someone who just walks over to your PC from logging in as you. However, if your computer is physically secure, it's another step you have to take possibly dozens of times per day.

Fortunately, you can change a setting in Chrome for Windows that makes it autocomplete your passwords without asking for a PIN or biometric login. Just follow these simple steps.

How to stop Chrome from asking for a login when autocompleting passwords

1. Navigate to chrome://password-manager/settings.

2. Toggle "Use Windows Hello when filling passwords" to off.

Toggle use WIndows Hello to off

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Enter your PIN or other credentials when prompted.

Enter your PIN or other credentials

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From now on, your username and password should be autofilled into forms where you've used them before. You won't be prompted to enter a PIN or use facial / fingerprint recognition.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.
1 Comment Comment from the forums