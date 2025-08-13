Battlefield 6 open beta won't run if you have Valorant installed, thanks to Riot's anti-cheat — uninstall if you plan to joint the second open beta this weekend

News
By published

Turf war inside the kernel.

Battlefield 6 cover art
(Image credit: EA)

EA is organizing another free open beta for Battlefield 6 this weekend — Aug. 14 to Aug. 17 — with a new "Empire State" map that promises even more close-quarters combat. You'll also be able to play the new Rush and Squad deathmatch modes, and, of course, pick up some free rewards.

That all sounds great, but there's a small thorn in the game's side, called Valorant. Yes, that Valorant. If you want to play Battlefield 6, you cannot have the eSports first-person shooter installed — if you do, Battlefield 6 won't even start.

Over the past weekend during the first open beta, user AnAveragePlayer posted on the r/Battlefield subreddit, showing a rather strange error message: It was Battlefield 6 citing a "security violation," telling the user to uninstall Valorant because it was incompatible with the game. The post got almost 10,000 upvotes and appears to be the first major instance of two anti-cheat programs colliding.

Battlefield 6 just told me to uninstall Valorant. Literally. from r/Battlefield
i was right (again). - YouTube i was right (again). - YouTube
Watch On

Where Vanguard goes further is in how it hides and protects sensitive game data. It creates "guarded regions" inside the game’s memory — pages mapped in such a way that only threads Vanguard has explicitly approved can access them. Everyone else, including debuggers and cheats, gets a page fault — as if the memory doesn’t exist. To enforce this, Vanguard hooks into the operating system, checking every time the CPU switches threads, to decide who gets to see the guarded pages.

This level of control is why Vanguard has a reputation for being one of the most invasive anti-cheat programs on the market. It basically impersonates Windows by inserting itself into the OS’s low-level dispatch paths and memory management in a way few other commercial drivers do. And this is where it's collides with other games: kernel-level anti-cheats can’t easily share control.

If you run EA’s Battlefield 6, which has its own anti-cheat software, while Vanguard is active, the two will compete for the same low-level hooks, causing one to block the other entirely. It’s not EA playing the saint, it’s a turf war in the kernel — which results in an anti-cheat landscape so territorial that certain games simply can’t run side-by-side. So, if you’re planning to jump into Battlefield 6 this weekend, uninstall Valorant first.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thestryker
    This is false and Eurogamer covered it already. You cannot run both at the same time, but both can be installed. The Valorant anti-cheat just cannot be active (it can be turned off at any time if it is running and requires a reboot before the game can be played if disabled).

    https://www.eurogamer.net/you-cant-play-battlefield-6-and-valorant-at-the-same-time-heres-why
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    "...if you plan to joint the second open beta"

    Are you implying something, besides needing a proof reader?
    Reply