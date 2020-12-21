Best Holiday Raspberry Pi Deals: Cases, HATs, Kits, More

The holiday shopping season is here and there are plenty of deals to sift through. We know it isn't always easy to recognize when a deal is genuine or just a quick attempt to cash in on a sale. So we're making things easier this year by gathering the best Raspberry Pi deals we can for all you pi-lovers and microelectronics enthusiasts out there.

Raspberry Pi fans should have no trouble finding fun electronic goodies on sale this year. There are plenty of offers to go around on Raspberry Pi HATs , Raspberry Pi cases , accessories and more. We're leaving no HAT unturned.

Be sure to check back regularly as these offers could change at any moment and we find new Raspberry Pi deals every day.

Raspberry Pi Deals: What to look for

Manufacturer - Some Raspberry Pi products are so popular that there are reproductions flooding various online markets with third-party versions of popular, name-brand hardware. Double-check the manufacturer of the Pi product you want to purchase if you're concerned about acquiring hardware from leading manufacturers.

Vendor - Some products are available at different prices on different websites. Make sure you check all of your vendor options before buying any hardware.

Price History - Sometimes prices will fluctuate in a way that makes average-priced items appear to be discounted when they aren't actually that notable of a deal. We use third-party tools like PCPartPicker and CamelCamelCamel to evaluate price history between vendors when researching deals.

Compatibility - If you're buying something to use with a specific Pi, make sure the product you choose is compatible with the exact model of the Pi.

Best Raspberry Pi Deals

Raspberry Pi 7" Touch Screen: was $70, now $59 at Amazon

Looking for a touchscreen for your Pi project? This 7-inch model has a resolution of 800 x 480 and features 10-point touch support.View Deal

Rii i8+ Mini Bluetooth Keyboard: was $25, now $23 at Amazon

This Bluetooth keyboard is awesome to have lying around for Raspberry Pi projects. This is a modest discount but it's for one of the most critical tools you can have in your Pi workshop. It's LED backlit and has a touchpad.View Deal

Team 128GB microSD card: was $24, now $13 at Newegg

This microSD card packs a lot of storage. For just $13, you can get up to 128GB of space.View Deal

Samsung EVO Select 128GB: was $24, now $15 at Amazon

This Samsung EVO microSD card is another tool to help build your Raspberry Pi arsenal. It has a storage capacity of 128GB and is priced at just $15.View Deal

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit: was $99, now $89 at Amazon

A kit is a great way to get started with the Raspberry Pi and this 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 kit comes with everything you need to start creating. The kit contains a 32GB micro SD card, passive and active cooling kit and a great looking case. With an included power supply and HDMI lead this kit would be great as a gift this holiday season.View Deal

SanDisk 512GB microSD card: was $199, now $99 @Amazon

This microSD card has a maximum storage capacity of 512GB. If you're looking for large capacity storage for your Raspberry Pi project, now is the time to snag one of these microSD cards.View Deal

SanDisk 400GB MicroSD Card: was $69, now $49 at Amazon

This little card has a lot of storage—perfect for your next Raspberry Pi project. It's usually priced around $69 but is available right now for just $49.View Deal