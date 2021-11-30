Best Raspberry Pi Deals 2021

With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem behind it. Whether you want to build your own robot, create an A.I.-powered security camera or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing, the Pi is for you.

With the holiday shopping season starting earlier than ever in 2021, you can find deals on everything from Raspberry Pi cases to screens, kits and perhaps even add-on boards. These are great for your Raspberry Pi projects or to give as gifts for the maker in your life. Don't expect to find sales on the bare boards, though, as these never drop below the MSRP.

Best Overall Raspberry Pi Deals

SunFounder RasPad 3.0: was $259, now $208 at Amazon SunFounder RasPad 3.0: was $259, now $208 at Amazon

In our review of the RasPad 3 we loved the portability and size of the unit. Inside the case we can fit any model of Raspberry Pi via a clever series of cables and breakout boards. We have GPIO access, a 10/1 inch touchscreen at 1280 x 800 and a custom OS designed for touch input.

Argon ONE M.2 Case: was $45, now $38 at Amazon Argon ONE M.2 Case: was $45, now $38 at Amazon

This is a great case, we have one keeping our Pi cool! inside the aluminum case we can keep our Raspberry Pi 4 cool using a mix of heatsink and active fan cooling. At the base of the unit is a USB3 to SATA board which can be used to add a fast M.2 SATA drive, which we can boot from, to our Raspberry Pi 4.

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: was $199, now $179 at Amazon KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: was $199, now $179 at Amazon

This 15.6 inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.



GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: was $69, now $55 at Amazon GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: was $69, now $55 at Amazon

This open air case looks like a jet engine, but those dual 5v fans are there to keep up to eight Raspberry Pis cool with a little RGB flair. Standing 280mm tall, this case has plenty of space for Pis, SSDs and other single board computers. If you are looking to make your own cluster then this is the case for you.

SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I: was $15, now $11 at Amazon SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I: was $15, now $11 at Amazon

Micro SD cards are the de facto storage format for all models of Raspberry Pi so when we see a good deal on large capacity, branded micro SD cards we have to seize the moment. With up to 120MB/s transfer speeds these A1 rated cards are just the thing for your Raspberry Pi.

Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit: was $139, now $100 at Amazon Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit: was $139, now $100 at Amazon

This quadruped bot will work with a Pi 3 B+ or the latest Raspberry Pi 4. It has a gyroscopic sensor to self stabilize, can carry small loads, and has plenty of modules to play with.

Seeed reTerminal: was $195, now $159 with exclusive coupon code TomsReterminal Seeed reTerminal: was $195, now $159 with exclusive coupon code TomsReterminal

Powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, reTerminal is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi which is at home on your desk, in the workshop or in your builds. Coming with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen and access to the GPIO, we have the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 in a very convenient form factor.



Adeept PiCar-Pro Raspberry Pi Smart Robot Car Kit: was $179, now $149 at Amazon Adeept PiCar-Pro Raspberry Pi Smart Robot Car Kit: was $179, now $149 at Amazon

This Pi-powered car kit has four rugged wheels and can be fitted to use an arm on the front for grabbing. It has a variety of modules to play with ranging from servos and LEDs to distance sensors.

Seeed Mini router: was $149, now $135 with exclusive coupon code TomsRouter Seeed Mini router: was $149, now $135 with exclusive coupon code TomsRouter

This Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 powered router is just the thing for networking enthusiasts with their eye on Raspberry Pi. Inside the case is Seeed's Dual Gigabit Ethernet Carrier Board, designed for the CM4 and featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, official Raspberry Pi camera and screen connectors along with USB 3 header and a micro HDMI port. This neat and tidy router is made for those who want total control of their networking.

Carago Aluminum Case for Raspberry Pi 4: was $13, now $10 at Amazon Carago Aluminum Case for Raspberry Pi 4: was $13, now $10 at Amazon

Cooling your Raspberry Pi 4 is essential for overclocking and if you don't want the noise of a fan, then passive cooling is for you. This aluminum case has "cooling columns" which connect with the SoC and RAM to draw heat directly into the case, silently cooling your Raspberry Pi

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $115, now $99 at Amazon SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $115, now $99 at Amazon

This robot car kit uses a Rapsberry Pi 4 Model B (not included) at its core, and decks that out with wheels, a chassis, a camera module and everything else you need to get rolling.

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals, best CPU deals, best SSD deals, best gaming laptop deals, best keyboard deals, best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals, best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.