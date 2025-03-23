Maker builds Raspberry Pi ASCII camera, turning video frames into text-based imagery

News
By published

Now you can watch your webcam feed in a terminal window!

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: André Esser)

There are some Raspberry Pi projects that are just so cool, you don't have to bother to ask why someone would ever create them. In our opinion, some of the best Pi projects come from makers who ask, "Why not?" and that's exactly what maker and developer André Esser has done with his latest creation. Using our favorite SBC, he's put together an ASCII video camera project and showed it off at the latest Pi Jam conference.

I had only 3 days to build this Raspberry Pi Project (ASCII Video Camera) - YouTube I had only 3 days to build this Raspberry Pi Project (ASCII Video Camera) - YouTube
Watch On

If you're not familiar with ASCII art, it's a way of displaying images using text in something like a terminal. The characters comprise the image in either a simple but crude fashion or with great complexity. ASCII art was much more common in retro computing, but you can still find some fun modern examples like this project today. In this creation, the Pi is able to convert video frames into ASCII art, which is then displayed frame by frame to make a video feed using Python.

In the project source files, we see an example of this in action using a demo video known as "Bad Apple". This demo is in black and white, which is great for showing off the ASCII format's potential. However, Esser wanted to make something interactive for the conference and took things a step further by integrating a camera connected to the Raspberry Pi as a main input source. This made it possible for people to walk up to his booth and see themselves represented by text in real-time.

You don't need too much hardware to recreate this project, nor do you need any special components. Esser opted to use a Raspberry Pi 5 as the main board, which has plenty of processing power for a project like this. It's connected to a screen, the larger the better in this case, which lets you see the ASCII output. For video input, Esser opted to use a Raspberry Pi camera module.

Esser was kind enough to make the project open source and has shared all the source code over at GitHub for anyone interested in either recreating the project or just digging deeper to see how it works. There are two versions of the project, according to Esser, one that uses Python and another that uses Cython. The project also requires OpenCV to operate. You can find not only the code, but also instructions on how to set everything up over at the GitHub page.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project in action, check out the video shared to YouTube by Esser.

See more Raspberry Pi News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about raspberry pi
Raspberry Pi

'Pi Tin' retro gaming handheld is minty fresh thanks to a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi 5 powered 'wall arcade' features a big, low-res RGB LED matrix display
Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini M4 edition is only $499 at Amazon — its lowest price yet
See more latest
Most Popular
DNA Storage
AI breakthrough claimed to make DNA data retrieval 3,200x faster with better accuracy, but still slower than standard storage
RTX 40 series
RTX 40 GPU owners suffering from BSODs and crashes complain about Nvidia's RTX 50 focus
Compal Adapt X laptop concept
Compal Adapt X modular laptop design wins award after taking a leaf from the Framework playbook
The Playstacean
The 'Playstacean' is a crab-u-lous PS One mod
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300
The week in chip news: Nvidia's GTC 2025 blitz, new NVMe HDDs and watercooled SSD, Intel's restructuring begins
GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
Data suggests RTX 5090 prices are slowly stabilizing — The average selling price on eBay has dropped to $4,000
RTX 3050
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti final specs and launch day allegedly leaked
MSI PSU
GPU compatibility dilemma brewing as more high-end power supplies ditch 8-pin connectors in favor of new 16-pin
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU is listed for $8,565 at US retailer — 26% more expensive than the last-gen RTX 6000 Ada
Copilot+ Surface and Surface Laptop 15
‘Frequently returned item' warning slapped on Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 at Amazon