This Raspberry Pi Zero camera instantly prints photos using thermal paper

News
By published

No shaking required.

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Spacerower)

We're living in an age where digital photos reign supreme, but that hasn't stopped maker and developer Spacerower, as they are known as over at Reddit, from creating a Raspberry Pi-powered camera that creates physical photos for you on the spot. This handheld Pi camera was made from the ground up from scratch and features a Raspberry Pi Zero as the main board powering the operation.

According to Spacerower, the way it works is simple — although clearly the creation of the camera was far from it. To take a photo, just press the green button one time as a short press. If you can rotate it to adjust the brightness of the image, which is visible on a small LCD screen on the back of the camera. To print the photo, just long press the green button. It has a built-in thermal printer that not only prints the photo but also does so on sticker paper.

The housing for the hardware was created from scratch by Spacerower just for the project. This was done digitally so it could be 3D printed. The case was printed in PLA, but you could duplicate this process using any filament type and color of your choice. There is also a feature built into its design to protect the camera module lens that will cover the component. To activate it, you just have to rotate the black part of the camera surrounding the lens.

Image 1 of 2
Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Spacerower)

Like we mentioned before, the main board powering this camera is a Raspberry Pi Zero. It's connected to a Raspberry Pi camera module for capturing images. An Em5820 thermal printer is used to print the images, while an LCD screen with a resolution of 240 x 240px lets you preview them first. The unit also features a rotary encoder and a couple of 1200mAh batteries to keep the unit portable.

Unfortunately, we don't have a good look at the source code. However, the print files are available alongside a complete hardware list over at Printables. In the project thread description, Spacerower confirms that a custom Python script is used to capture the images with the picamera2 library and also manages the printing portion of the project using a library called python-escpos.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, check out the full thread shared to Reddit, and don't forget to peek at the Printables page for even more details.

See more Raspberry Pi News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about raspberry pi
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Pico fightstick randomly mashes buttons for fighting game combos
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Pico 2 FFT sound spectrum analyzer visualizes audio via OLED display
Torvalds doesn&#039;t like hdrtest

Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
See more latest
Most Popular
Torvalds doesn&#039;t like hdrtest
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
Crosshair X870E
Leaked Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme images suggest an imminent launch
UNIS SSD S5 Ultra
Chinese PCIe 5.0 SSD boasts 14.9 GB/s speeds, positioning as the fastest mainstream PCIe 5.0 drive on the market
Regedit saves the day
Microsoft eliminates workaround that circumvents Microsoft account requirement during Windows 11 installation
Ryzen 8000G
AMD Ryzen 9000G APUs rumored to launch in Q4 for AM5 motherboards
ZNTC
Russia completes development of 30-year-old outdated lithography tool
Nvidia Breakfast Bytes available at Denny&#039;s
Nvidia Breakfast Bytes are now available at Denny's if you want to experience the 'breakfast of geniuses'
The Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid graphics card
Zotac RTX 5090 GPUs with missing ROPs sold at premium price by German retailer
SK Hynix PCB01 Gen 5 SSD
Intel and SK hynix close NAND business deal: Intel gets $1.9 billion, SK hynix gets IP and employees
SMIC
Taiwanese authorities accuse SMIC and allies of poaching engineers