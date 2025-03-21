'Pi Tin' retro gaming handheld is minty fresh thanks to a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

Raspberry Pi and Altoids were just 'mint' to be used together!

(Image credit: Jackw01, Soaporsalad)

We love Raspberry Pi handhelds and they just keep getting cooler — in this case, it's minty cool. Makers Jackw01 and Soaporsalad have created a really cool Pi-powered gaming handheld they call the "Pi Tin". This tiny gaming handheld uses a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and is designed to fit in a case small enough that it can be swapped out for an Altoids brand mint tin.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a fairly capable gaming machine. It might not be the most powerful Pi, it closely matches the Raspberry Pi 3, but it's definitely the most powerful option with this form factor. The Pi Zero 2 can emulate a handful of consoles — no pun intended — including SNES, Nintendo 64, Sony PlayStation 1 and other handheld systems like the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, Sega Game Gear and the Atari Lynx.

The final design features a few elements that take the experience to the next level. The button setup uses Alps tactile switches along with elastomer membranes found in both the Nintendo DSi and Game Boy Advance SP. The hardware can be housed inside of either a custom 3D-printed shell that the team designed themselves or an Altoids tin with a bit of modification and insulation for the circuit boards.

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Jackw01, soaporsalad)

One of the biggest aspects of this project design is the custom PCBs. These connect the Pi Zero 2 W to the LCD screen and buttons. There are two PCBs that have been made open source that you can find the design files for over at GitHub and custom order through a website like JBLPCB Or PCBWay to create your own at home.

Software-wise you've got a lot of options but the first pick for many would be the official Raspberry Pi OS. However, when it comes to gaming, you can always opt for something like RetroPie or Lakka. If you want some inspiration from similar projects, we definitely recommend checking out MintyPi which also uses an Altoids-sized form factor.

To get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, check out the official build guide shared to GitHub where you'll find more details about its construction as well as links to all of the files you need to create one for yourself at home.

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

