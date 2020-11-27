Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Bose Coupons 2022

Stay connected with crisp audio and amazing bass quality from the experts at Bose. Between a pair of noise-canceling headphones and floor-shaking home theater speakers, it’s time to say goodbye to less-than-ideal audio equipment. Shop using the Bose voucher codes and Bose coupons below to make the switch— you’ll never go back!
$20
OFF

$20 off your next order when you sign up for the newsletter

Create a Bose account and sign up to receive emails and you will be sent a $20 coupon to use on your first order of $199 or more. Other exclusions apply.
30%
OFF

Student discount for 30% off your purchase

Spend $199 or more to receive a 30% discount on your order with the Bose student discount. Confirm your student status and start saving on headphones, portable speakers, audio sunglasses and more!
$50
OFF

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC for $50 off for a limited time

$150
OFF

$20-$150 off select portable Bluetooth speakers

$20
OFF

Referral discount for $20 off

Share your referral link with your friends and family via email, text or social and you'll both receive a $20 Bose coupon to use on your next $200+ order.
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off with the healthcare and first responders discount

30%
OFF

Up to 30% off orders of $199 or more with the teacher's discount

30%
OFF

Military discount for 30% off $199+ spends

$600
OFF

Outlet Offers: Refurbished headphones, speakers and more for up to $600 off

15%
OFF

Bundle Offers: 10-15% off when you buy 2 select audio products

FREE
SHIPPING

Free 2-day shipping with orders $50 or more

20%
OFF

Special Offers: Up to 20% off headphones, home theatre systems and more

10%
OFF

Up to 10% off with the price match promise

$80
OFF

Up to $80 off select wireless earbuds

$100
OFF

$100 off the Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 bundle

$100
OFF

$100 off refurbished QuietComfort 35 ii wireless headphones

15%
OFF

15% off purchase of 2 SoundLink Bluetooth speakers

Choose between 4 colours for your bundle purchase.
$110
OFF

Low Stock - QuietComfort wireless headphones and earbuds deals for up to $110 off

$50
OFF

Refurbished soundbars for over $50 off select models

20%
OFF

Over 20% off SoundLink speakers and headphones

$50
OFF

Sport wireless earbuds for $30-$50 off

$80
OFF

$80 off refurbished rectangular Bluetooth audio sunglasses

$249

Sleepbuds II for $249 with 90 day risk free trial

FREE
WARRANTY

1-year warranty included with all refurbished sound systems

FREE
RETURNS

Free returns within 90 days of receipt

Enjoy free returns within 60 days on aviation headsets and accessories, and up to 90 days on everything else.
INTEREST FREE

Buy now and pay later in easy interest-free installments

Even More Deals & Coupons for Bose

Up to $150 off select Bose headphones

Wireless, noise-cancelling & more

$150 Off

At least $15 off select Bose earbuds in the outlet

SoundSport, Sport & more earbuds

$15 Off

10% off with this Bose voucher code

Earbuds, headphones, speakers & more

10% Off

Bose student discount for up to 30% off

Headphones, earbuds, soundbars & more

30% Off

Special Offers

Being first has its perks when it comes to the best Bose deals. Sign up for their mailing list to be the first one to learn about their email offers and get more information about new arrivals, exclusive first looks at upcoming Bose sale events, and so much more. When you shop, make sure you go to their special offers page first to find additional markdowns on best-selling items. There, you’ll find everything from a Bose Bluetooth speaker and Bose Soundsport models to the perfect set of Bose wireless headphones for up to $100 off. 

Shop The Outlet

When you’re shopping for the highest quality audio experience, but want to stick within your budget, the solution can be found in the Bose Outlet. Every certified refurbished product is inspected, given genuine replacements if needed, thoroughly cleaned, and met with the same functionality standards as their brand new products. There you'll find Bose headphones, your next Bose Soundlink, or even Bose QuietComfort 35 ii and innovative Bose car speakers for your vehicle jams.

So, your refurbished item will be as good as new, just at a lower price. Combine outlet purchases with a Bose coupon or Bose promo code for the ultimate value; they’re always adding new items to this section, so check it regularly so you never miss an offer on your favorite product. 

Applying Your Discount

Wait a moment before finalizing the purchase of those Bose outdoor speakers. There's no need to pay the full ticket price with our help! Just add your desired items to your shopping cart, such as a Bose portable speaker, and start the checkout process. In the right-hand column, there is a section labeled "Enter your voucher code," so all you have to do is paste your Bose coupon and watch the price drop. It's that simple, so start shopping today to avoid missing out on the next best Bose deal!

Free Shipping

Bose offers free standard shipping on all online orders of $50 or more, but if you're in a hurry for your new Bose speakers you can also upgrade to express shipping for most in-stock items. Express shipping is available to addresses in the United States and is delivered within one day after the order ships as long as the item is in stock. If you're interested in a product that isn't in stock, you can sign up for stock notifications to receive an email when they get the item back in stock. If lucky, you might even be able to find Bose USA discount even on express shipping here. In that case, simply add your bose promo code USA during the checkout process. 

Special Group Offers

Bose offers special pricing specifically for:

  • students 
  • educators 
  • first responders
  • members of the military

To redeem your exclusive Bose discount, please verify your status on their website; your unique code applies to orders of $199 or more and does not include any refurbished products

Simple Returns

All Bose products come with a 90-day risk-free trial, which means that if you aren't completely happy with your purchase you can return it for free within the first 90 days. You can start the return process directly on their website by navigating to the Returns page and entering your order number and zip code. When you initiate a return you'll receive a unique identifying code. To help the return go smoothly make sure you write this number on the outside of the box so Bose knows that it is your return. So if you order some Bose headphones and they aren't exactly what you wanted, or you just want a different color, you can easily return them within 90 days.

Price Matching

Bose products are of very high quality, so it makes sense that they are also quite expensive. If you want to make sure that you get the best deal, take a look around and compare prices on the Bose website and select authorized dealers. With the Bose price match promise, if you find the exact same product on the Bose website or at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart for a lower price within 14 days you can contact them to get the difference refunded. This does only apply to the exact same product at the listed retailers, and it does have to be in stock, but you can shop with confidence knowing that you'll get the best possible price.

Their most popular audio products can make life a whole lot better,  so the next time you’re considering a set of Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones or a new sound system, consider shopping with a bose promotion code or in their specialized Bose deal section to get the best possible price.

Corporate Rewards, Sales, & Gifts

If you’re looking for a way to reward your top-performing employees or for the perfect holiday gift for your team, Bose has what you need. Whether it’s Bose PA system, speakers, smart home products, or something else contact the Bose B2B distributor at 1-888-966-2673 or email at boseb2b@incentiveconcepts.com for more information about corporate pricing and what’s available. You can either buy a gift card or share bose discount code with them. Don't forget to sign up for the Bose official newsletter. This subscription will help you get premium access to exclusive deals, updates, and members-only pricing. 

Even More Savings With Seasonal Sales

If you’re thinking about buying yourself a pair of Bose wireless earbuds but don’t want to pay full price, just make sure you’re signed up for the newsletter to be the first to find out about all their sales. Bose often has sales around big shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including up to 30% off sitewide or up to $200 off select items. If you’re looking for a specific item, make sure to check their sales frequently and also check out our page for the latest Bose coupons and offers.

15%
OFF

Bose Coupon: 15% off your first order

Are you a first-time shopper? Score 15% off all headphones, speakers, soundbars, and more systems when you redeem this Bose coupon for new customers!
$50
OFF

Flash Offer: Extra $50 off select refurbished products with this Bose voucher code

20%
OFF

20% off sitewide using this Bose discount code

Catch the best deals on top selling Bose headphones, speakers, earbuds, soundbars, and more systems when you use this discount code. Don't miss out on 20% in extra savings!
$50
OFF

$50 off refurbished Bose Sleepbuds II

$50
OFF

Limited Time: Extra $50 off select refurbished audio with this Bose coupon code

For a limited time only, enjoy an additional $50 discount on select refurbished headphones, earbuds and frames with this Bose voucher code!
40%
OFF

10-40% off all online orders using this Bose voucher code

Need an upgrade? Take advantage of this coupon to get an extra 10-40% off a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers, soundbars, and more!
10%
OFF

Bose voucher code for 10% off your entire order

Take advantage of this Bose discount code to get another 10% off all headphones, speakers, soundbars, and more. Enjoy premium sound quality for less while this offer lasts!
$10
OFF

Extra $10 off sitewide with this Bose coupon code

Looking to get a new pair of Bose headphones, speakers, or sound systems? Shop this deal to get another $10 off sitewide!
About Bose

Dedicated to both research and excellence, when you choose a set of quality Bose speakers for your living room or some Bose headphones for a jam session, you’re investing in a lifetime of quality. That’s been their approach to better sound since 1964. Known worldwide for their crystal-clear audio, they have a wide variety of products such as bose wireless earbuds, noise-canceling, smart home devices, TV speakers, aviation headsets, and even your next Bose soundbar for your home theater setup.

Everything sounds better on Bose; radio, podcasts, music, movies, and even your must-see soap operas. Experience it for yourself today and shop with a little help from Tom's Hardware for only the best prices.

Bose: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bose offer discounts?

They offer a variety of promotions and coupons online. You can access them by browsing this page, signing up for their mailing list, shopping the outlet, keeping an eye out for seasonal Bose sale events, and taking advantage of their service-specific discounts. You can always find the perfect Bose code for a discount or Bose voucher code for your next order right here with us!

Does Bose have a student discount or an educator discount?

Yes, Bose offers special discounts to both students and teachers or administrators. Once you’re done shopping on the Bose website, add your purchase to your cart and verify your eligibility. You’ll need to have a student or school ID to qualify for the discount. Once you’ve verified your eligibility you’ll receive up to 30% off your order of $199 or more.

Does Bose offer free shipping?

Yes, they offer complimentary delivery and return shipping on all online orders over $50. Otherwise, any shipping charges will be determined by your chosen method and the size of your order. There’s no need to worry, though, as you can almost always find a Bose coupon code or another Bose deal on our page to cut down the cost of any purchase. You can even upgrade to faster shipping for less. However, deliveries to remote areas may take longer. The estimated delivery time is reflected in the online portal before you check out.

Is there a Bose military discount or frontline worker discount?

In addition to the education discount, Bose offers 30% off orders of $199 or more for frontline workers and the military community. If you are an active or retired member of the military or a military spouse you can qualify for the discount. Frontline workers who qualify include doctors, nurses, hospital employees, firefighters, and more. If you’re not sure if you’re eligible for the discount just check out the FAQs on the Bose special offer page.

How can I use Bose coupon codes?

The Bose discount can be obtained with promo codes by simply clicking "Show Code" and copying the numbers or letters displayed. Simply enter the Bose discount code in the designated box when you have selected your favorite item from the list. You will see the price getting reduced and the discount will be applied to your order. These promos can offer huge discounts and make your shopping experience with Bose so much more cost-effective. 