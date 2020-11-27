Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 17 October 2022

Sonos Promo Codes 2022

Sonos Promo Codes 2022

You deserve only the best in home entertainment, so go ahead and grab those Sonos speakers for less with these discounts! From savings on amps to price cuts on Bluetooth speakers for your back yard, there’s no need to break the bank for high-quality electronics. When you combine our Sonos promo codes and Sonos discount codes with their stellar product line-up, anything is possible, so go shop today to see it for yourself!
15%
OFF

15% off full priced items with the Sonos student discount

1 use today
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off select sets when you refer a friend

Create an account for free and tell a friend about Sonos to receive a coupon code for 10% off your purchase!
15%
OFF

Frontline workers discount for 15% off

If you're a healthcare professional or first responder, use this Sonos discount to save 15% off your order.
15%
OFF

15% off with the Sonos military discount

As thanks for your service, you'll get a Sonos promo code for 15% off when you verify your status as an active-duty military personnel.
$100
OFF

$20-$100 off select wireless speaker sets

1 use today
30%
OFF

Upgrade Bonus: 10-30% off when you trade in your old speakers

Upgrade your old Sonos speakers and get up to 30% off the newest models when you trade in your old ones!
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping included with all orders

$100
OFF

$25-$100 off subwoofer and soundbar sets

Enjoy cinema quality sound from the comfort of your home! Take $25-$100 off top-sellers including the Sonos Beam, Arc, and Ray when you add speakers to your bundle.
$40
OFF

Surround Sound Set with Beam Soundbar for $40 off

$50
OFF

Flash Sale: $50 off the compact sound-bar and portable speaker with Ray

$100
OFF

Premium Immersive Set with Arc soundbar for $100 off

Includes 2 One SL speakers, 1 Premium Wireless Gen 3 Subwoofer, and 1 Premium Smart Arc Soundbar.
$30
OFF

Indoor/ Outdoor speakers set for $30 off

$39
OFF

$39 off an adjustable wall mount for Sonos Beam (now $90.99)

JUST
$429

NEW: Sub Mini for just $429

$699

$699 for the Sonos Amp

$80
OFF

$80 off the Entertainment Set with an Arc soundbar

$65
OFF

$65 off the Immersive Set speaker and subwoofer bundle with Beam soundbar

$35
OFF

$35 off the Surround Sound set with the Ray soundbar

$50
OFF

Vinyl Set: $50 off the Pro-Ject T1 turntable and Five speaker

$279

Sonos Ray: Compact soundbar for $279

$449

$449 for the Sonos Port streamer with built-in DAC

$749

Feel the Bass: $749 for the wireless subwoofer (Gen 3)

$319

Refurbished Beam shadow edition soundbar for $319

$449

Sonos Beam soundbar for $449

$549

$549 for the Sonos Play 5

FROM
$159

Portable outdoor speakers from as low as $159

Listen to your music anytime and anywhere with one of Sonos' portable speakers and sets! Get yours today with prices starting as little as $159.
$399

$399 for the Sonos Move speaker

FROM
$15

Accessories Offers: Wall mounts, speaker stands, cables and more from $15

Customize your Sonos speakers or soundbar with wall mounts, extended cables, stands, wireless chargers, power adapters, and more accessories with prices starting at $15.
FREE
DOWNLOAD

Free app download to control all your devices

Adjust the volume, group speakers to play in sync, save your favourites, set alarms, and so many more features through the free app.
FREE
WARRANTY

365 days of warranty on all new and refurbished products

FREE
RETURNS

Free returns within 45 days

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Sonos

Top-rated Discount Codes & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

15% off Sonos discount code on outdoor speakers

Outdoor speakers

15% Off

Ended

Sonos Move on sale for $299 ($100 off)

Move

$100 Off

Ended

20% off with this Sonos promo code

Speakers, amps, soundbars

20% Off

Ended

Sonos coupon for free overnight shipping

Speakers, amps & soundbars

Free Shipping

Ended

Tips For Saving

You’ll always find incredible savings on Sonos outdoor speakers, Beam, Playbar, and ports for your home party. The store gives you many different ways to cut down the cost of tech, including an exclusive Sonos promo code. You can also increase the odds of a great deal by shopping during one of their Sonos sales, especially around holidays such as Black Friday and Boxing Day. 

Reduce the cost of your new audio equipment by subscribing to their mailing list. That way, you’ll never miss out on a sale or discount opportunity again; you’ll instantly be notified about upcoming sales, members-only Sonos coupons, and other offers. It’s an easy way to guarantee the best price for your must-have Sonos 1 speaker!

Save With Refurbished

Start or expand your home entertainment system with Sonos promo on refurbished items that are good as new! Every certified refurbished product undergoes complete testing and receives any replacement parts to ensure it is of the highest quality. Plus, every item still comes with the one-year Sonos warranty, so you can shop with peace of mind. Take advantage of these great Sonos discounts while they’re still available— once they’re out of stock, they’re gone!

Enjoy Free Shipping

For the best service every time you shop, shipping is always free when you order online from their website. They use your shipping information to offer customized delivery options, but it will always come at no extra cost, with no Sonos discount code necessary. You may also apply one of our Sonos coupon code at checkout for the best value. 

In-stock items typically ship out the same day when orders are placed before 11 AM; select third-party products and some accessories may be excluded. Please contact the Sonos customer service team for more information on delivery and the Sonos return policy. You can return products for a replacement or ask for a full refund within 45 days of the original shipment for any reason. You can return defective items within one year of the original shipment date. But remember to ship the package back in its original condition with all elements intact. It is recommended that you get in touch with their customer support before shipping a parcel back for a return. They will confirm if your item is eligible for a refund or not.

Best Deals List 

Sonos offers some amazing deals on their best-selling, hot-favorite products including Sonos subwoofers, connect amp, and move speaker sets. You should bookmark this page to get updated about the latest deals and discount offers as we regularly update them. Their weekly offers are also extremely exciting where you can buy some of the best items at a fraction of the original cost. Seasonal sales including Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are also popular among their users.

We encourage you to follow them on their social media. They often post about upcoming events, engaging content, polls, giveaways, and coupon codes for the lucky users as well. Annual Sales offer some of the major discounts of the year that can help you save some big bucks. Keep a close eye on their website and look for a sale section to get the latest Sonos promotion code. Sonos Connect, Play 5, and Beam shadow edition are durable and economical for your tight budget. Above all, the prices drop every now and then for regular users and they are notified via email. 

Cashback Program

Don't worry about your budget or breaking the bank when you buy your favorite accessories from Sonos. They are offering 5% off on your purchase that will be added to your credit. You can also get this cashback in form of a gift card to use on your next purchase. Shop with Sonos as usual after signing up for free. Over $450 in cashback is earned by the average member each year.

Rewards Program/Upgrade Program

Upgrade your home audio at an affordable price with the Sonos trade-up program. You can get 30% off their newest arrivals when you upgrade eligible products. There is a new Sonos Upgrade Program replacing Sonos' old Trade-Up scheme. In contrast to the old scheme that encouraged people to upgrade their speakers and replace them, the new scheme offers discounts regardless of the condition of your old product. If you have an account with Sonos, you can collect discounts online. The discounts that have been collected do not expire, and you can benefit from the program without restrictions. The company has been planning to come up with this offer for a long time, particularly because Sonos was criticized for its original Trade Up campaign that required users to 'brick' their old products. 

Apart from the Upgrade Program, Sonos recently announced an update in their Arc Atmos soundbar to support multi-channel LPCM. Blu-ray players are now able to decode DTS soundtracks and send them uncompressed to the soundbar. Their regular updates come in handy with their high-quality tech gadgets. 

Refer a Friend

If the discounts already mentioned above are not enough, there is always a new discount deal waiting for you on this page. The newsletter discount is delivered to you via email so you can enjoy most of the savings while purchasing high-quality tech items. Why should you have all the fun alone? How about hooking your friend to it as well and especially when you can get a huge reward for that? Refer your friends and family members and get $50 under their referral program. To opt for this program, all you need to do is follow a few simple steps: 

Create an account on their official website to be eligible for the referral program. On your profile, you will see the option “Invite a friend”. You can click on that and share the referral link with your chosen persons. You can share the link over social media including Facebook, Twitter, email, and even text. When a person makes a purchase using that link, both of you get rewarded. 

Popular Expired Sonos coupons

About Sonos

Reinventing audio for today’s special moments and tomorrow’s possibilities, Sonos ceiling speakers bring every room and everyone together with their incredible sound for music, TV, and more. When they started their business, the technology necessary for their dreams didn’t exist, so they invented it. 

Today, you can create a custom sound system with the perfect Sonos amp, speakers, home theatre products, and other audio components that can connect over wi-fi. Stream your favorite radio station or vinyl record from anywhere with your very own Sonos sub with a quick setup and seamless audio, you can’t go wrong! If you are in search of a new set of speakers for your car or outdoor cookout, don't bother looking further than these amazing deals we offer on this page!

Sonos: Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get a discount on Sonos?

There are a few simple ways to guarantee savings on top-quality tech: subscribe to their mailing list for sale updates, shop refurbished products for like-new items at huge discounts, keep your eye out for seasonal sales, shop using our promo codes, and follow their social media for live updates on upcoming promos! This page is your go-to place when it comes to finding the latest and most valuable discounts. 

Does Sonos offer a military discount?

While they do not offer a standard discount for military personnel at this time, there are still a few ways to save on upcoming purchases. The easiest way is by looking here first, as our deal experts will be uploading all of the best discounts as they go live. Between promo codes, flash sales, and other limited-time offers, you can always enjoy a better value with Tom's Hardware.

Does Sonos do Black Friday deals?

They often hold huge deals just in time for America’s biggest shopping holiday. In the past, they’ve heavily discounted their range of speakers. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this year’s promos, consider joining their mailing list or bookmarking this page. That way you can shop right when all of the best products drop! Apart from Black Friday, you should watch out for Cyber Monday, Christmas, Halloween, and New Year's discounts, as well. 

How do I apply a code for a Sonos discount?

You can redeem any Sonos code or discount promo when placing your order for a Sonos surround sound or another item on their website. You can experience further savings on your purchases. Add your coupon in the box while checking out and hit apply. You will see the price drop in your total bill. Make sure you also browse the Sonos sale section for huge markdowns on the year's hottest electronics including the Sonos Beam soundbar.

Does Sonos offer a Frontline Workers Discount?

Sonos doesn’t offer any permanent discounts for frontline workers including nurses and doctors. This doesn't mean that you must pay full price for your favorite items in their list. Take advantage of our coupon codes on this page when making a purchase. These discounts will help you save some serious bucks. In case of any questions or confusion, feel free to reach out to their helpful customer support team. They will guide you about the latest discounts and technical issues as well. 