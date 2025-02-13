Presidents' Day Sale: Get $60 off Beyerdynamic's DT 1770 Pro MKI audiophile headphones — treat your ears to a new set of cans

With the lead-up to Presidents' Day on Monday, the 17th of February 2025, many of our favorite retailers have been hosting sales or discounts on some of our favorite tech bits and pieces. Today's deal is on a pair of headphones from Beyerdynamic that offer a balanced audiophile-grade soundscape perfect for a studio, hobbyist, or home user looking to up their sound game.

Available directly from Beyerdynamic, you can save $60 off the usual list price of $429 and grab the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKI for just $369. This takes them close to half the price of the recently updated MKII DT 1770 Pros. Yes, these are the last generation of the DT 1770 Pro, but not a great deal has changed with these terrific cans to easily justify an extra $300 for the MKII variant.

Used everywhere, from producing music in professional studios to podcasts and content creation, the DT 1770 Pro is a well-engineered and durable product with plenty of long-established audio experience has gone into the design of the headphones. Using a well-built construction, the DT 1770 Pro uses closed-back ear cups for sound isolation. Housed in the cups are 45 mm dynamic Tesla neodymium drivers for powerful yet balanced audio reproduction.

Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKI Headphones: now $369 at Beyerdynamic (was $429)

The DT 1770 Pro MKI has a 250 Ohms rating and a frequency response of 5-40,000Hz with a balanced soundstage. The cable is detachable with a mini-XLR connection on the headset. Using 45 mm dynamic Tesla neodymium drivers, these cans can output both power and clarity.

These comfortable headphones are sturdily constructed with a rugged headband made of spring steel and covered with soft padded leather. The headphones only weigh 388 grams in total (minus the cable). If any parts of the headphones should start to get worn - i.e., the memory foam earpads - Beyerdynamic offers spare parts for almost every aspect of these cans, so parts are easily replaceable for more longevity.