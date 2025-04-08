My go-to budget Bluetooth SoundPeats headphones have been reduced to a staggeringly cheap $29 — these cans have amazing battery life for the price

Whilst browsing around for deals I noticed that a pair of headphones I own are discounted by an extra 50% on top of their already low price. They might not be the most premier headphones in existence, but for $29, the value is amazing. I originally bought these to pair with my laptop while working away from home, but now I use them for the gym and long walks. The battery life of these headphones at 123 hours or so is top-class for such a budget-priced set of cans, and they even feature hybrid active-noise-canceling (ANC), although, don't bother with the App and EQs as they're not great.

If you head to Amazon, the SoundPeats Space Headphones are just $29 when you apply code SPWTSPACE at the checkout. The code lowers the price by 50% from the original $59 list price, making this the lowest-ever price these headphones have been available for. I pair these with my laptop or use them at the gym, where they're cheap enough that if I break or lose them, I won't cry.

The SoundPeats Space wireless headset is a very affordable and great-sounding wireless Bluetooth 5.3 over-the-ear headset. It's super light and primarily constructed of lightweight yet sturdy plastic with a reinforced steel headband. In each ear cup is a 40mm dynamic driver that provides a surprisingly punchy bass and clear highs. The active noise canceling works well for such a moderately priced pair of headphones, with the passive and normal modes also performing up to par.

SoundPeats Space Wireless Headset $29 at Amazon (was $59)

A wireless Bluetooth headset from SoundPeats that includes Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for enjoying your favorite music while keeping the noise from the outside world at bay. The SoundPeats Space uses Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm Aux connectivity to connect to your favorite devices. Enjoy music with punchy 40mm drivers and a battery life of up to 123 hours. Use code SPWTSPACE for a 50% discount.

The phenomenal battery life is my favorite thing about these headphones with the battery lasting about 60 hours if kept in ANC mode and an impressive 123 hours in normal mode. The SoundPeats Space headphones charge via USB-C rapidly and connect seamlessly to any Bluetooth 5.3 device.

