The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals 2025

It's March, and the recently announced Amazon Big Spring Sale is about to kick into gear. Taking place from March 25th to the 31st, 2025, this event will showcase all the usual Amazon deals on Echo and Firesticks, but what we at Tom's Hardware are interested in are the tech deals on our favorite PC hardware and peripherals and all the maker-centric bits and bobs. It will feature a selection of deals for all visitors to the site, not just Amazon Prime member-exclusive deals.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale event won't be the only retailer sales event during this period. Even though we will feature a selection of tech deals from Amazon, we will also include any deals spotted on product deals from other tech retailers such as Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. We've even included a small section on items we'd love to see a deal on - so that you can easily track whether the price has lowered. Be sure to check back here because we will update the page regularly, all the way through until the end of the sale on the 31st, with price and product updates.

Products to keep an eye on

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: now $479 at Amazon

AMD's latest gaming king, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, uses AMD's successful 3D V-Cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D its pure gaming prowess. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight cores and 16 threads and has a 120W TDP.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: now $1,249 at Dell (was $1,849)

This compact gaming laptop has a small footprint but does not lack power. Inside the small chassis is an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. On top of all that the Acer Predator Helios Neo has a high-resolution 14.5-inch IPS panel with a 3072 x 1920 resolution.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: now $2,699 at Dell (was $3,599)

This no-holds-barred machine from Dell is peak laptop gaming with its super powerful RTX 4090 graphics card. The Alienware x16 R2 features a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz screen with 3ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync + DDS, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Powering this display and your games is an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. This laptop is currently reduced by $900.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Gaming PC deals

Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop: now $4,649 at Dell (was $5,049)

Incorporating one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Ultra 9 285K processor. Other specs include 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a powerful 1500W platinum-certified power supply.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Monitor deals

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $899 at Dell (was $1,199)

A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. Sporting a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut. See our review of the Alienware AW3225QF for more in-depth details and benchmarking results.

Amazon Big Spring Sale GPU deals

Do due the general lack of available or sensibly-priced GPUs currently, the chances of a GPU deal are very low, but we are keeping an eye out, and if we spot something in the sales we will post it here.

Amazon Big Spring Sale CPU deals

Amazon Big Spring Sale SSD deals

WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Peripheral deals

SteelSeries Alias USB Microphone: now $149 at Amazon (was $179)

This USB cardioid from SteelSeries comes with a mic stand with a built-in shock mount, plus, an attachment to mount it to a boom arm if that's your preference. A large microphone capsule picks up your voice clearly and easily for crystal-clear comms or streaming /podcasting. The microphone features a touch-to-mute button and uses instinctive LED lights to highlight audio pickup/mute status. Use the Sonar software in SteelSeries' GG software suite for enhanced audio. See our review of the SteelSeries Alias USB microphone for more details on this peripheral.

Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Gaming Keyboard: now $87 at Amazon (was $109)

Bright colored keycaps make this keeb really stand out on your desk and the wired connection ensures every key press counts. This keyboard features an aluminum top plate, Cherry MX Red switches, and an extra large Ctrl key on the left for easier acquisition while gaming frantically. See our review of the Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk gaming keyboard for more details on this vaporwave color-themed keyboard.

