Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Audio & Headphones >
  3. Skullcandy
Updated 20 October 2022

Skullcandy Discount Codes 2022

Skullcandy Discount Codes 2022

For sleek, high performing headphones and earbuds for a fantastic price, look no further. With the purchase of Skullcandy headphones, you can listen to your favorite tunes as loud as you want without having to break the bank. Use the Skullcandy discount codes and Skullcandy coupons available right on this page to take a few dollars off your next purchase.
20%
OFF

20% off your order with this Skullcandy coupon

Get CouponTHANKSQ2
20%
OFF

20% off your order with this Skullcandy coupon

15%
OFF

Skullcandy discount code for 15% off full-priced items

Get CouponSKDY15EMAIL
15%
OFF

Skullcandy discount code for 15% off full-priced items

20%
OFF

20% off your first order with sign up to emails and texts

Get Deal
20%
OFF

20% off your first order with sign up to emails and texts

30%
OFF

Recycle your old tech for a 30% off coupon

Don't chuck your old electronics! Send them over for recycling to get a bonus 30% off coupon to use on a new pair of Skullcandy headphones, earbuds, wireless buds, and accessories!
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Recycle your old tech for a 30% off coupon

Don't chuck your old electronics! Send them over for recycling to get a bonus 30% off coupon to use on a new pair of Skullcandy headphones, earbuds, wireless buds, and accessories!
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on orders over $100

Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on orders over $100

50%
OFF

Current sale headphones, earbuds and accessories for up to 50% off

Get Deal
50%
OFF

Current sale headphones, earbuds and accessories for up to 50% off

40%
OFF

40% off the wireless Sesh Evo earbuds in 4 color options

Get Deal
40%
OFF

40% off the wireless Sesh Evo earbuds in 4 color options

$10
OFF

Selected wireless headphones for over $10 off

Get Deal
$10
OFF

Selected wireless headphones for over $10 off

$99.99

$99.99 for Sesh true wireless earbuds with noise cancelling technology

Get Deal
$99.99

$99.99 for Sesh true wireless earbuds with noise cancelling technology

JUST
$130

Indy true wireless earbuds for $130

Get Deal
JUST
$130

Indy true wireless earbuds for $130

FROM
$24.99

Hottest Drops - New arrivals from $24.99

Get Deal
FROM
$24.99

Hottest Drops - New arrivals from $24.99

FROM
$49.99

Top-selling headphones for $49.99 and up

Enjoy premium quality without the luxury tag with a new pair of Skullcandy headphones! Check them out to find popular lines including the Crusher, Sesh Evo, and Riff for as low as $49.99.
Get Deal
FROM
$49.99

Top-selling headphones for $49.99 and up

Enjoy premium quality without the luxury tag with a new pair of Skullcandy headphones! Check them out to find popular lines including the Crusher, Sesh Evo, and Riff for as low as $49.99.
JUST
$69.99

Indy Evo wireless in earbuds for just $69.99

Get Deal
JUST
$69.99

Indy Evo wireless in earbuds for just $69.99

FROM
$49.99

Wired headphones from $49.99

Get Deal
FROM
$49.99

Wired headphones from $49.99

$199.99

Crusher Evo headphones for $199.99 with free shipping

Get Deal
$199.99

Crusher Evo headphones for $199.99 with free shipping

FROM
$34.99

Limited-Edition Pit Viper collection from $34.99

Get Deal
FROM
$34.99

Limited-Edition Pit Viper collection from $34.99

FROM
$30

New: Dime 2 true wireless earbuds for $30

Get Deal
FROM
$30

New: Dime 2 true wireless earbuds for $30

UNDER
$90

Push True wireless earbuds for under $90

Get Deal
UNDER
$90

Push True wireless earbuds for under $90

FROM
$34.99

New Budweiser collection starting from $34.99

Get Deal
FROM
$34.99

New Budweiser collection starting from $34.99

CUSTOM ORDERS

Custom Program: Personalization available on various products

Looking to make your purchase truly unique to you? Personalize small or large quantity orders with artwork, a company logo, and more. Find more information here or start your personal or business request today.
Get Deal
CUSTOM ORDERS

Custom Program: Personalization available on various products

Looking to make your purchase truly unique to you? Personalize small or large quantity orders with artwork, a company logo, and more. Find more information here or start your personal or business request today.
FREE
WARRANTY

1-year manufacturer's warranty with all headphones and earbuds

Get Deal
FREE
WARRANTY

1-year manufacturer's warranty with all headphones and earbuds

PAY LATER

Pay later with Klarna

Get your order now and pay later with 4 interest-free payment instalments with Klarna.
Get Deal
PAY LATER

Pay later with Klarna

Get your order now and pay later with 4 interest-free payment instalments with Klarna.

Even More Deals & Discount Codes for Skullcandy

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Student discount for 20% off at Skullcandy

Earbuds, headphones & accessories

20% Off

Active

$35 off Indy earbuds from Skullcandy

Indy earbuds

$35 Off

Active

Skullcandy promo code for 15% off headphones and earbuds

Headphones & earbuds

15% Off

Active

Extra 30% off wireless earbuds with this Skullcandy coupon

Wireless earbuds

30% Off

Ended

Saving on Quality Sound 

When you join the mailing list, you can be directly notified when a new Skullcandy coupon code and Skullcandy discount become available, as well as when new products are dropping to stay up-to-date. With email updates being sent directly to your inbox, you’ll never miss out on the chance to be updated on new products and promotions. 

To guarantee savings on your Skullcandy riff wireless or Skullcandy wired headphones, make sure you check out the Skullcandy sale section, as you may find different models such as Skullcandy Crusher, Skullcandy Hesh 3s, and so much more on for incredibly-low prices.

Skullcandy Klarna Financing

Taking your shopping game to the next level is easy with Klarna. Klarna offers Skullcandy shoppers the option to shop today and pay later for their purchases when they choose the company at checkout. The simplest way to shop. Simple, secure, and convenient. Buy your item over time by splitting it into four payments. Set up automatic payments every two weeks using your credit or debit card. Other than using a Skullcandy discount code for a discount, you can use a simple, 2-step application that will provide you with ease of payment. You will receive reminders and be able to manage your payments directly in the Klarna app once you have been approved.

Enjoy An Easy Checkout

On top of all of the different Skullcandy deals that are available, you can also score free shipping on your order of Skullcandy wireless headphones or Skullcandy sesh true wireless earbuds. Fill your cart full of exciting electronics such as Skullcandy Indy Fuel AirPods, ANC headphones, and much more, and get free shipping on all orders of $100 or more! Have peace of mind ordering great electronics without having to pay for shipping. 

If you aren't completely in love with your purchase, the return policy allows you 30 days to make a return on your order. To claim a warranty or to start a return, all you must do is contact the Skullcandy customer service team. 

Refunds and Returns

If you have recently bought anything from them including Skullcandy headphones or Skullcandy Sesh Evo, you can totally return it if it arrived damaged, even the ones you have purchased using a Skullcandy promo. You can also have your package returned if you are not satisfied with it. If you return products within 14 days of purchasing them, you will receive a refund. There are certain exclusions and limitations that you can learn about by contacting their support. Once you have cleared your confusion by chatting with customer support, go to their official website, and click Returns to fill out a form that asks for your personal details such as billing information, order number, email address, and ZIP Code. After the returned merchandise is received, it typically takes 10 business days for a refund to be processed.

Exciting offers 

Skullcandy.com offers a 30% discount to medical professionals and active first responders. You can access the Discount Programs link at the bottom of the home page. You will be able to use a Skullcandy promotion code and enjoy the massive discount after you have verified your identity and eligibility. They often provide service discounts, as well, so we recommend you keep returning back to this page to stay updated. 

You must also subscribe to their mailing list and enjoy a massive discount as a signup offer on the latest Skullcandy true wireless earbuds or Skullcandy push ultra. Moreover, Skullcandy periodically offers limited-time promotional codes that give discounts of up to 60% on specific products. They also offer a 30% discount for eligible medical professionals and first responders in the US once you verify your ID to enjoy the discount.

Recycle and Save

Just like the Recycle Offers of many other brands, Skullcandy has taken this initiative as well. The products officially start their recycling journey once your products arrive at their recycling facility. They examine it thoroughly to decide if it can be upcycled or if it needs to be properly deconstructed first. They will send you a 30% discount code for your next Skullcandy purchase. No matter what the brand is, all you need to do is drop off your product at any of their designated recycling facility. 

Popular Expired Skullcandy coupons

30%
OFF

Last Chance: 30% off sitewide with this Skullcandy discount code

Take advantage of this extended 4/20 offer and save 30% off your Skullcandy order. Use this coupon before midnight to claim your discount!
30%
OFF

Last Chance: 30% off sitewide with this Skullcandy discount code

Take advantage of this extended 4/20 offer and save 30% off your Skullcandy order. Use this coupon before midnight to claim your discount!
$30
OFF

$30 off your order of $100 or more with this Skullcandy coupon

$30
OFF

$30 off your order of $100 or more with this Skullcandy coupon

20%
OFF

20% off all orders with this Skullcandy coupon code

Looking to step up your music game? Use this Skullcandy discount code on any pair of headphones or earbuds of your choice to get 20% off at checkout!
20%
OFF

20% off all orders with this Skullcandy coupon code

Looking to step up your music game? Use this Skullcandy discount code on any pair of headphones or earbuds of your choice to get 20% off at checkout!
15%
OFF

15% off your first order with this Skullcandy discount code

Are you a first-time shopper? Grab your choice of Skullcandy headphones, earbuds, accessories, and more for 15% off when you redeem this coupon for new customers!
15%
OFF

15% off your first order with this Skullcandy discount code

Are you a first-time shopper? Grab your choice of Skullcandy headphones, earbuds, accessories, and more for 15% off when you redeem this coupon for new customers!
15%
OFF

15% discount using this Skullcandy promo code

15%
OFF

15% discount using this Skullcandy promo code

30%
OFF

Skullcandy coupon code for 30% off Mix Master and Aviator headphones

30%
OFF

Skullcandy coupon code for 30% off Mix Master and Aviator headphones

40%
OFF

Back to School Deal - 40% off Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds using this Skullcandy discount code

40%
OFF

Back to School Deal - 40% off Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds using this Skullcandy discount code

30%
OFF

30% off with the provided Skullcandy promo code

30%
OFF

30% off with the provided Skullcandy promo code

About Skullcandy

With the purchase of Skullcandy wireless earbuds, Skullcandy AirPods, or one of their many other products, you can be sure you’re getting some of the best and most well-known tech on the market. Their stylish designs are available in multiple colors, so you can match your earbuds to your personal aesthetic. On top of high-quality sound and fashionable designs, their products come at a competitive price so everyone can enjoy their music while keeping their costs to a minimum. 

With Skullcandy coupon and Skullcandy promo code frequently available on this page, you can enjoy even further savings. When you shop with them, you can always know that you’re getting a good deal on Skullcandy earbuds, accessories, and much more. Most of their earbuds are water-resistant and have an easy microphone and volume control. The brand also makes multiple high-quality speakers and portable power banks, and even backpacks, travel kits, and hats. Using the discount offer you find on this page, huge sums of money can be saved without compromising on the quality. 

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Skullcandy

Sonos
Bose
audible
Blue Mic

Skullcandy: Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Skullcandy student discount?

Yes, there is a discount available to help students save on quality audio by Skullcandy indy true wireless earbuds. All college and university students are entitled to 20% off all purchases. All you have to do is verify your student status online to start saving on all future online orders! If it is your first purchase, you are eligible to get a discount code of 15% off. All you need to do is sign up for Skullcandy text alerts to enjoy this discount. 

Does Skullcandy price match?

Unfortunately, they do not offer price matching at this time. However, you can use a Skullcandy coupon code from here that can offer a huge discount on deals available all throughout the year to ensure you get the best price on the market. With one of the coupon codes from this page, you'll always pay the lowest price.

Is there a Skullcandy free birthday gift?

No, they do not offer a free birthday gift currently. They do offer a range of sale products and discounts so you can save all throughout the year, not just on your birthday. You can also benefit from their massive discounts on Black Friday and other seasonal sales as well. 

Does Skullcandy ever have sales?

You can always find a great discount in their sales and discounts sections on the official website. Reaching out to their customer support to learn more about the latest discounts, or using a Skullcandy code is also a great idea. They can offer you some valuable discount price tips, as well. You can also subscribe to their mailing list to hear about any upcoming seasonal promotions, as they often have huge deals right around summer, black Friday, and Christmas time. Whether you are a new or a returning customer, there will be a discount for everyone.

Does Skullcandy charge for delivery?

Once your order has been placed, you can receive your package within a few days. Skullcandy offers free standard shipping on all orders of $100 or more. However, if you are a bit impatient and cannot wait for your parcel to arrive, you can select express shipping by paying a small fee to get it delivered within a day or two.

How can I stay up to date with the latest Skullcandy sales?

If you want to be the first to know about any new Skullcandy discount codes and sales on amazing audio accessories, the best way to do that is to sign up for the email newsletter. This way, you will get all the latest offers in your inbox without a hassle. We also recommend you bookmark this page for future reference as we keep updating you about the deals and discounts here. 

How do I redeem a Skullcandy discount code?

If you want to make the best use of your discount code, follow these redemption instructions to ensure a price drop. Once you’re done your shopping click the cart icon in the top right of the page and click View Cart. Once you’re in your cart you can scroll down to the bottom and click Discount Code and enter your Skullcandy coupon code in the box that appears and then click Apply Discount. If your promo code is valid, there will be a significant reduction in your total bill.

Is coupon stacking allowed at Skullcandy?

You are not allowed to use multiple coupons while making a purchase. If you are looking to save some extra bucks, there are a lot of other ways. Once the best thing you can do for an extra discount is to make a purchase from the already discounted category section and apply a coupon code while checking out. If you are making your first ever purchase, you can use your welcome discount as well. 