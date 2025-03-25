Bag up to $400 off on select VENGEANCE PC's from Corsair

The best gaming PCs deliver unparalleled performance when you need it most. High refresh rates, fast response times, and high resolution graphics are paramount when you’re up against it. All of this comes with an understandable price tag which is why we’re stoked to let you know about a new deal at Corsair.

Here goes. Up until the end of March you can bag yourself up to $400 off on select VENGEANCE PCs powered by GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080 cards. These pre-built PCs include award-winning CORSAIR components including case, PSU, memory, storage, and cooling. Professional assembly and optimization from the leading gaming brand means your PC will be ready to go as soon as you unbox it.

We’ve picked out two of our favorite Corsair PCs, each with top specs and a gorgeous wraparound glass aesthetic so you can see all that hardware glory inside. To find out how else you can save money at Corsair, head over to our dedicated Corsair coupon codes page that we keep regularly updated.

Corsair: Save up to $400 on select VENGEANCE PCs There’s never been a better time to buy a brand new gaming PC. With Corsair offering up to $400 off you can either choose to pocket the savings or increase the specification of the PC you’re buying. That means there’s no need to compromise on either performance or price.

Our recommended Corsair products

VENGEANCE a7500 Gaming PC - $2,799.99 (was $3,199.99) You won’t be compromising your gaming with the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7500 Series Gaming PC, built with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components, and powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics. Save $400 on this high-performing PC

VENGEANCE i5200 Gaming PC - $3,699.99 (was $3,999.99) Get guaranteed gaming performance with the CORSAIR VENGEANCE i5200 Series Gaming PC. The internals are packed full of a range of award-winning CORSAIR components, and powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics. Save $300 on this next generation PC

Why Corsair?

Corsair continues its excellence in the area of customer service. All orders over $79 attract free shipping which is guaranteed on all VENGEANCE PCs. If you’re not happy with a product you’ve purchased then Corsair also provides a generous 60-day return period. This allows customers to request a refund or exchange. And good news for students. After confirming and verifying their student status through UNiDAYS, students can take advantage of a 15% discount.