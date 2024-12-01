ASML made a $230 Lego kit version of its $380 million semiconductor tool — world's first High-NA EUV machine immortalized in small form for your mantle

One of the world's leading chip-making equipment manufacturers has released a new Lego set. Veldhoven, Netherlands-based ASML has added the TWINSCAN EXE:5000 Lego set to its growing portfolio of gifts. At $227.95 this "masterpiece in technology" might sound rather expensive, but please remember that real ASML lithography systems cost sums approaching $400 million. Also, even if you are drooling over this gift, you would probably admit it is a niche item.

Regular readers of Tom's Hardware will be well aware of ASML's pivotal position in the world of semiconductor manufacturing. The company supplies chipmaking icons like Intel, TSMC, and Samsung, and its tools are essential for the most advanced lithography.

The ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 is one of the leading extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools available in 2024. ASML tested a machine in-house earlier this year and boasted about its projection optics that feature a 0.55 numerical aperture (High-NA). Intel is also working with this machine for R&D on its Intel 18A (1.8nm-class) process technology.

OK, but what about the Lego set? It is also a marvel of human creativity, but will only output to your dreams. The ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 Lego set features 851 Lego bricks/parts, so will be a bit of an engineering feat for a home tech enthusiast to complete. When you have laid your final brick the result will be a 13.86 x 3.9 x 2.52-inches model. That's quite small considering the price.

ASML seems to be pretty confident that the demand for the new TWINSCAN EXE:5000 Lego set will be strong. Orders are limited to one set per customer, with warnings of canceled orders for those asking for more. However, this "iconic" set isn't the first or only ASML Lego product released. The firm previously launched the Lego ASML Skyline and the Lego TWINSCAN NXE:3400C sets. One alternative Lego set is still available for sale here, at $166.70.

Also, if you are in the mood for Christmas, a set of three unique, hand-crafted glass tree ornaments is available for $29. These consist of a glass ASML logo, a cleanroom employee, and an NXT machine (pictured below).

(Image credit: ASML)

The worlds of PC tech and Lego often intermingle. Looking back through the Tom's Hardware archive we see we reported on an RTX 4080 Super-powered Lego Fortnite PC back in August, and last year a life-size Lego Intel Arc graphics card project caught our eye.