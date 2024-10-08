Modder builds RTX 4080 Super-powered Lego Fortnite PC

Modder czuga has created a one-of-a-kind Fortnite-themed Lego gaming PC, loaded with an RTX 4080 Super and a custom-cooled CPU. Sponsored by Nvidia, the build was entirely made of Legos — except for the main system components, which featured a colorful and creative Fortnite theme with extra tidbits such as the Fortnite battle bus.

The build took over 1000 Lego bricks to construct and included several Lego Fornite sets for decoration. The entire chassis was built entirely out of Legos, featuring a PSU shroud at the bottom and a Lego wall built on top of the shroud intended for mounting the motherboard and liquid cooling components. The layout was optimized for looks, featuring an open layout with no side panels.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia)

The system components were laid out like a traditional ATX chassis, with the PSU at the bottom, the ATX motherboard in the middle, and the 360mm radiator at the top. The radiator was also held in place by Legos, though without any screws holding the radiator down firmly.

To finish the build, the bottom, middle, and top were dotted with green, brown, and light brown decorations, akin to the green grass that dot the Fortnite battleground and wooden buildings players can construct on the fly. The modder used Fortnite characters like the Lama, Durr Burger, and Peely Bone banana to fill in the green and brown landscape.

The build is one of the best implementations of Lego pieces to date, though we worry that the 16-pin power connector on the RTX 4080 may be a bad combination with Lego bricks if it ever decides to melt away.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia announced four new titles soon, with DLSS, Simulakros, Silent Hill 2, Fragpunk, and Starship Troopers: Extermination. Fragpunk is an upcoming 5v5 hero shooter that is arriving on October 10. Silent Hill is a single-player story-driven horror game out now, and Simulakros is a futuristic third-person face-paced shooter with "rogue-lite elements" that comes out October 10. Starship Troopers: Extermination is an upcoming 16-player co-op first-person shooter that focuses on killing alien bugs and base building — inspired by the Starship Troopers novel, movies, and animated series—the game debuts on October 11.

Nvidia shared DLSS benchmarks of FragPunk featuring DLSS 3 with Frame Generation. At 4K, Nvidia saw up to 204 FPS average on the RTX 4090 with DLSS set to performance mode and frame generation enabled. At native resolution with DLSS off, the RTX 4090 came in at 82.2 FPS average. At 1440p, the 4090 achieved up to 279 FPS average with DLSS 3 and up to 360 FPS average with 1080p with DLSS 3.