Top semiconductor toolmaker launches talent competition in China — ASML is looking for 16 skilled lithography engineers

ASML has introduced an online competition in China to promote knowledge of lithography and identify skilled engineers. The contest is designed to deepen awareness of how lithography works, especially the process of creating circuit patterns on silicon wafers, and to encourage the development of specialized expertise in the country. As a side bonus, the competition will show ASML remains dedicated to the Chinese market despite restrictions imposed by the U.S. and its allies, reports the South China Morning Post.

The event invites participants among professionals working in the semiconductor industry as well as enthusiasts with a scientific background. The initiative aims to offer a way for Chinese participants to explore lithography in depth as well as locate new talent to work for ASML in China. According to ASML’s statement, the 16 highest-scoring participants will have the chance to interview for positions at ASML, and an additional 75 individuals will be added to a list of candidates who may be considered for future employment. The competition will run from late June through early July and will include 20 questions.

In 2024, mainland China surpassed Taiwan as ASML’s largest regional market, accounting for 36.1% of total revenue, according to the company’s annual disclosures. To that end, ASML expanded its presence in the country and established a new and bigger repair center in Beijing, which will replace the old one, in a bid to properly serve its expanded installed base in the country. The center needs employees, so the competition could be a part of ASML’s effort to staff its new repair shop.

However, ASML management expects sales in China to decline in 2025 as a result of fulfilling a backlog of orders accumulated in previous periods, as well as stricter export limitations imposed on tools that can be shipped to China.

In response to restrictions imposed by the U.S. and its allies, Chinese companies (including the high-tech giant Huawei) and universities have increased efforts to build domestic lithography systems. The Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, which operates under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, posted recruitment notices offering unlimited compensation for PhD researchers willing to join projects developing domestic lithography systems, reports SCMP.

