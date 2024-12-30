APNX V1 Case Review: Fish-bowl design done right, with excellent thermals

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The latest PC case on our test bench is APNX V1, a big fishbowl-style case that sets itself apart from the competition with an angled intake design. As you’ll see in our benchmarks below, this gives it an advantage over competing cases. The cherry on top is the price: At only $119, it’s cheaper than many bigger-name competitors.

Will the APNX V1 make our list of best PC cases? Let’s take a look at the specifications of the case, straight from APNX, then we’ll go over the features of this case and wrap up our review with thermal benchmarks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Support ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Color Black, White, and Wood Panel options Type Fishbowl Case Dimensions 500mm (L) x 485.5mm (H) x 290mm (W) (19.7 x 19.1 x 11.4 inches) 2.5-inch Drive Support Up to six drives 3.5-inch Drive Support Up to two drives PCI-E Expansion Slots 7 Fan Support Up to 10 fans Pre-Installed fans None CPU Cooler Clearance 170mm (6.6 inches) GPU Clearance 395mm (15.5 inches) PSU Length 220mm (8.66 inches) ATX Radiator Support Up to three 360mm radiators on the top, side, and bottom supported. MSRP $119.99 – Standard Version $139.99 – Wood panel version

Features of APNX V1 Computer Case

Six style options

Since the release of Fractal Design’s North tower , wood panels have enjoyed a resurgence among PC enthusiasts. APNX’s V1 typically comes in black or white options, but if you’re willing to spend $20 more, a wood panel option is available as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are a total of six styles available: Black, White, Mixed, and those same options with wood panels.

(Image credit: APNX)

Included GPU holder

APNX incorporates a built-in GPU holder to combat video card sag.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Side view, better airflow design, adjustable motherboard height

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The first thing that sticks out to me is how APNX’s fishbowl design is different from most competitors. The airflow of most fishbowl-style cases have intake fans that push air from one side of the case, directly into the glass panel on the opposite side. I don’t like this type of design, because the strength of airflow gets reduced when it smacks into the side panel.



APNX avoids this issue by implementing its intake fans on a 45-degree angle, which allows the V1 to have better thermal performance than the competition – as you’ll see in the benchmarks down below.

If you look closely in the photo above, you’ll see that there are two rows of slots for motherboard installation. That’s because the case supports motherboard installation both lowered and raised, according to your needs. Next to the area for the intake fans, you have cable management paths and the built-in GPU holder.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Radiator and fan support

This case can be equipped with up to 10 fans. There’s support for one exhaust fan and up to nine fans from the top, side, or bottom of the unit. You’re also able to install up to three 360mm radiators from the top, side, and bottom.

Dust filters

There are dust filters built into the top, side, and top of the unit as well. The dust filter at the bottom is very easily removable, but to reach the other two filters, you’ll need to remove the front wood panel or the top panel – nothing too difficult.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Front view

Like other fishbowl designs, most of the front of the case is see-through glass – the most striking difference is the angled intake and the wood front panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

IO Panel

The IO Panel is located above the angled front panel and includes one USB-C, two USB-A, an audio jack, and power and reset buttons.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Rear side view, hardware ARGB and PWM fan hub, storage, and cable management features

The APNX V1 has cable routing paths and velcro straps to facilitate cable management. Also included to assist with cable management are a small number of cable ties.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cables can also be hidden behind the bottom storage drive plate, which supports up to six 2.5-inch drives, two 3.5-inch drives, or 1x 3.5-inch drive and four 2.5-inch drives.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Rear view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s not much to say about the case’s backside. The one thing that is a little different from the competition is the inclusion of a “smart bar,” the part that is directly above the power supply and IO panel slot. If you choose to install a motherboard with a raised setup, it can be moved to the bottom to cover the gap that would otherwise be visible.

One tiny complaint

The only thing that I didn’t like about this case is that the side panels are screwed in, requiring extra steps to take it apart – but this is a minor complaint in the grand scheme of things. APNX states that these screws are only included to ensure the safety of the product during shipping, and that the official company stance is that the screws are unnecessary after the product has been delivered.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermal Tests, Test Setup, and testing methodology

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel i9-14900K Row 0 - Cell 2 CPU Cooler Akasa Soho H4 Plus Row 1 - Cell 2 Motherboard ASUS Z790-P Prime Wifi Row 2 - Cell 2 GPU ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 7900 GRE Row 3 - Cell 2

These thermal tests are presented to give you more information about the product’s performance, but aren’t intended as the sole judgment of the chassis. The style, price, features, and noise levels of a case should also be considered – and we all have different preferences. What I might like in a case, you might not – and that’s OK. My goal with these reviews is to give everyone, no matter their preferences, enough information to decide whether or not a product is right for them.

Today’s case lacks pre-installed fans, so I’ve set up the cases shown in the benchmarks below with the same set of standardized fans. The ways I’ve tested the cases are as follows:

A “worst case scenario” stress test with a full load on the CPU and the GPU.

A “heavy gaming scenario” stress test with a full load on the GPU and partial load on the CPU

A CPU-only stress test, measuring the CPU’s thermals and VRM thermals

MORE: Best PC Cases

MORE: Best Mini-ITX Cases