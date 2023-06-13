Be Quiet! Reveals Dark Base Pro 901 Flagship Case Availability and Pricing

Be quiet! announced and showcased a selection of attractive new case and power products at the recent Computex show in Taipei. Today it has come forward with pricing and availability for both the new Dark Base Pro 901 flagship case, and the updated Straight Power 12 series ATX 3.0 power supplies.

Dark Base Pro 901

The new be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901 becomes the firm's latest flagship case for PC enthusiasts and DIYers. A significant update to the Dark Base Pro 900, which we reviewed back in 2016, the new case leverages "innovative solutions and state-of-the-art features," for demanding users.

According to be quiet! the new flagship took three years to develop, and over that time the firm worked to ensure the Dark Base Pro 901 met the needs of users aiming to build "high-end workstations, overclocked and silent water-cooled systems." Moreover, the 901 is now easier to build with a "significant reduction of screws and small parts." Several modern trends have been accommodated, with feedback from the community, and you will find the new flagship comfortably fits the biggest graphics cards, radiators, and even includes a built-in wireless charger and touch sensitive I/O panel.

(Image credit: be quiet!)

You've probably already ascertained that the be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901 is a big beast, and it measures 633 x 357 x 684mm (82.7 liters), with buyers receiving a hefty 20.8kg package. Of course, the sheer physical size makes it easy for be quiet! to boast impressive max compatibility figures, such as: room for motherboards up to E-ATX, for GPUs as long as 495mm, CPU coolers as tall as 190mm, radiators as big as 420mm, and lots of drive bays, PCI slots and fan positions. It even has room for a full sized 5.25-inch drive (e.g. an ODD) under the front bottom flap.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: be quiet!) (Image credit: be quiet!)

Though it is undeniably a significant physical presence, be quiet! helps users configure this system for minimal noise pollution with extensive insulation and dampening throughout the construction. Alternatively, panels can be swapped / removed for optimal airflow considerations. For full specs, please refer to the data sheet graphic below.

(Image credit: be quiet!)

Moving onto the topic of price and availability, be quiet! says that the Dark Base Pro 901 flagship case will be released on June 27, with an MSRP of €319.90 / $299.90 / £319.99.

Straight Power 12

As the successor to the be quiet! Straight Power 11 PSUs, which we reviewed back in 2020, there appears to be plenty of latitude for improvement with the new generation. The firm describes the updated PSU series as "easy to handle and future-proof ATX 3.0 power supplies."

Other key features of these designs are the use of a "virtually inaudible" 135mm Silent Wings fan for active cooling, and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. be quiet! says that the Straight Power 12 series also handles high power demands with ease, while boasting 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: be quiet!) (Image credit: be quiet!)

Standard features across the range include: modular cabling, sleeved cables, 12VHPWR 600W power connectors (up to two) and PCIe 6+2 connectors (up to four), in addition to a high-performance 12V rail. Full specs for all the Straight Power 12 PSU models can be compared in the data sheet image below.

(Image credit: be quiet!)

Like the new flagship case, be quiet! is releasing the Straight Power 12 PSUs on June 27. Pricing will range from €159.90 / $189.90 / £149.99 for the 750 W model, up to €349.90 / $379.90 / £349.99 for 1500 W.