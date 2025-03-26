Lian Li's O11 Vision PC case in white is available at Newegg for $149

Lian Li's O11 range of PC cases has been in the wilderness for quite some time and is still a very popular choice for new PC builds, thanks to its initial design and more recent iterations that expand on that success. The Lian Li PC-O11 Air Mini is our pick for the best compact ATX PC case, and this Spring Sale 2025 deal on the Lian Li O11 Vision is good news if you're looking to get your hands on one of the prettiest cases for your latest build and show off your components through the tempered glass windows.

It's not the best price I've ever seen for this case, but it is a good price. Also, this case is pretty much out of stock everywhere right now. If this is the case you've been waiting for, you might want to jump on it sooner rather than later. Available at Newegg, the Lian Li O11 Vision is $149 while stocks last. The version offered at this price is the white variant with clear glass panels. You can get the black version with tinted glass panels for $10 less, but as we covered in our review of the Lian Li O11 Vision, it can be a little too dark and mask the view of your components and RGB.

Lain Li O11 Vision PC Case: now $149 at Newegg (was $189)

The Lian Li O11 Vision PC case is a dual-chamber PC case with the sides separated. Show off your components and run the airflow through the glass side whilst hiding your PSU and cabling on the other. A popular choice for new PC builds that feature RGB.

The Lian Li O11 Vision uses a dual-chamber design that allows you to display all your precious parts and fans in the tempered glass "Fish Tank" side of the case, while your power supply, cables, RGB controllers, and extra 2.5-inch SSDs are stashed in the closed area. This makes the PC build look neat and tidy, but the negatives of the dual chamber design are that the cases are usually pretty wide and can take up more of your valuable desk space.