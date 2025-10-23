Cheaper than DIY: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming PC with RX 9070 XT GPU is $670 off — this pre-built deal is a steal on Newegg

Whether you’re searching for a new desktop PC because your old one does not support Windows 11 or simply want a newer, more capable gaming machine, you’re likely thinking of going the DIY route. That’s because even though pre-built PCs often have the advantage of third-party support, they’re often more expensive and don’t really make sense if you know your way around computers. Newegg is upending this argument, though, with this iBUYPOWER Slate 9 gaming PC.

This gaming rig features an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, one of the more capable gaming CPUs on the market available today, and pairs it with the 16GB AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, an AIO to keep the processor cool, and all the RGB you’d want from a battle station. But more importantly, its price is now down to $1,529 from $2,199.99. That’s a 30% discount, giving you $670 in savings from the list price.

Save 70% ($1,529.99) iBUYPOWER Slate 9: was $2,199.99 now $670 at Newegg The IBUYPOWER Slate 9 is a capable gaming PC, with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D might not be the latest and greatest gaming CPU right now, with the next-generation AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D taking the crown, but it’s still a perfectly decent processor that will run the latest AAA titles without any hiccups. Although it does not come with a high-end GPU like the Nvidia RTX 5080 that offers eye-watering performance (and pricing), the AMD Radeon RX 9070 that it comes with offers great mainstream performance at an excellent price, giving you great value for your money. That’s why it’s also Tom’s Hardware’s best gaming graphics cards for 2025.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

What’s more interesting, though, is that the discounted price makes the pre-built more affordable than going DIY. While we cannot pin down what exact parts iBUYPOWER will put on the desktop PC aside from the CPU and GPU, the company is known for installing components from reputable companies like MSI and G.SKILL. We even compared the Slate 9 pre-built with the price of a DIY PC and found that it was competitive or even cheaper, making it a great option for those looking to save money and effort.

Since this is a pre-built PC, it already includes Windows 11 Home, and you also get a one-year warranty on both parts and labor, giving you additional peace of mind. And to sweeten the deal, iBUYPOWER is also throwing in a free gaming mouse and keyboard. However, you need to be quick if you really want this, as this is only available for a limited time.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.