ASRock's new motherboard comes bristling with 25 USB ports for connectivity aficionados — AMD X870 LiveMixer WiFi hits the market at $229

If you're someone who connects many devices to your motherboard, the new X870 LiveMixer WiFi from ASRock, which retails for $229.99, might be precisely what you need. The AM5 motherboard features a total of 25 USB ports of different classifications.

The rear panel of the X870 LiveMixer WiFi features 16 USB ports, including three Type-C and 13 Type-A connections. Of the Type-C ports, two conform to the USB4 (40 Gb/s) standard, while the third supports USB 3.2 Gen1 speeds. The USB4 ports also support USB PD 3.0, providing up to 5V at 3A (15W) for device charging. Among the Type-A ports, seven operate at USB 3.1 Gen 1, with the remaining ports being USB 2.0.

The ATX motherboard has five USB headers, which power the remaining nine USB ports. Naturally, you'll need a case with plenty of front panel USB ports, such as the Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL or Fractal Design Define 7, or alternatively, a 5.25-inch external bay to really take advantage of all the available USB headers on the motherboard.

The X870 LiveMixer WiFi flaunts two USB 3.2 Gen 1 headers and two USB 2.0 headers, each capable of outputting up to four ports. Additionally, the only USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gb/s) header connects to a Type-C port on the front panel.

Based on the premium X870 chipset and latest AM5 socket, the X870 LiveMixer WiFi supports Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge), Ryzen 8000G (Phoenix), and Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors. ASRock has equipped the motherboard with a 16+2+1-phased power delivery subsystem, allowing it to accommodate Ryzen SKUs of all power demands.

The motherboard features four DDR5 memory slots, allowing for easy support of up to 256GB with the latest 64GB memory modules. Supported clock speeds scale up to DDR5-8000, but this will depend on the quality of your Ryzen chip's integrated memory controller (IMC). There's also support for Intel XMP and AMD EXPO technologies for an easy setup.

Storage options include two PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 ports, which are directly connected to the processor, supporting M.2 2280 drives. Meanwhile, the motherboard also provides two PCIe 4.0 M.2 ports, which come from the X870 chipset. One works with M.2 2280 SSDs, and the other is compatible with drives with the M.2 2230 form factor up to the M.2 2280 form factor. The motherboard also features two SATA III ports, supporting RAID 0 and RAID 1 arrays.

As for expansion options, the X870 LiveMixer WiFi features one PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot directly linked to the processor and two PCIe 3.0 x16 expansion slots that utilize PCIe lanes from the chipset. If you prefer to use integrated graphics, the motherboard features an HDMI 2.1 port, and you can also utilize the USB4 ports for display output. Internet connectivity is possible through a standard 5 Gigabit Ethernet port, powered by the Realtek RTL8126 controller, or Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The X870 LiveMixer WiFi is available at Newegg for $229.99.