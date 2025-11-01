Newegg Black November Doorbuster Deals are available now, kicking off the Black Friday countdown — new deals are unlocked every day
The countdown begins
One of the bigger tech retailers to step into full Black Friday sales mode is Newegg. They are starting with a countdown-style trickle release of deals from November 1 to November 29, 2025. Each day at 9 am PT, Newegg will release two Black November Doorbuster deals. The retailer also has a range of deals with Black Friday Price Protection, meaning they're guaranteed not to be found at a lower price during the shopping season.
So far, we can see upcoming deals on CPUs, Graphics Cards, Routers, Wi-Fi extenders, Monitors, Headphones, SSDs, Flash Drives, AIO Coolers, and more. As the deals are released, we will be updating this page with the correct deal price. Check back often to see if there are any early Black Friday bargains that catch your eye.
You can also preview the deals that will be on offer, but you just can't see the Black November deal price on the product until it releases on that particular day. Here are a few standard deals that caught our eye in a list format, with the main highlight deals further below:
- ASUS ROG Strix OLED gaming monitor 27" 1440p glossy WOLED panel, 240 Hz: Normally $699, now $530
- Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop, 14" WUXGA Touch Display, Intel 7 150U, 32GB DDR5, 1.28TB Storage: Normally $1,349, now $949
- GIGABYTE Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Graphics Card: Normally $340, now $304
- ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac AM4 AMD B550 ATX AMD Motherboard: Normally $125, now $75
- ASRock X870 STEEL LEGEND WIFI AM5 AMD X870 ATX Motherboard: Normally $250, now $200
- GIGABYTE - GS34WQC - 34" Curved Gaming Monito 3440x1440 - 120Hz/OC 135Hz: Normally $330, now $250
- ASRock Z890 Taichi LGA 1851 Intel Z890 ATX Motherboard: Normally $460, now $300
- GIGABYTE GS27QC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor - QHD 2560x1440 - 165Hz/OC 170Hz: Normally $230, now $134
- ASRock B850 PRO RS AM5 AMD B850 ATX Motherboard: Normally $180, now $140
11/1
The dual-fan Asus RTX 5060 Ti is the 8GB 128-Bit GDDR7 model with a boost clock OC mode of up to 2632MHz. This 4608 CUDA cores card comes with 1 x HDMI 2.1b port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports for connecting to the latest video displays.