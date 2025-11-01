Newegg Black November Doorbuster Deals are available now, kicking off the Black Friday countdown — new deals are unlocked every day

One of the bigger tech retailers to step into full Black Friday sales mode is Newegg. They are starting with a countdown-style trickle release of deals from November 1 to November 29, 2025. Each day at 9 am PT, Newegg will release two Black November Doorbuster deals. The retailer also has a range of deals with Black Friday Price Protection, meaning they're guaranteed not to be found at a lower price during the shopping season.

So far, we can see upcoming deals on CPUs, Graphics Cards, Routers, Wi-Fi extenders, Monitors, Headphones, SSDs, Flash Drives, AIO Coolers, and more. As the deals are released, we will be updating this page with the correct deal price. Check back often to see if there are any early Black Friday bargains that catch your eye.

You can also preview the deals that will be on offer, but you just can't see the Black November deal price on the product until it releases on that particular day. Here are a few standard deals that caught our eye in a list format, with the main highlight deals further below:

Black November Preview

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB: was $419.99 now $219 at Newegg
The dual-fan Asus RTX 5060 Ti is the 8GB 128-Bit GDDR7 model with a boost clock OC mode of up to 2632MHz. This 4608 CUDA cores card comes with 1 x HDMI 2.1b port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports for connecting to the latest video displays.

