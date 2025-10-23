MSI’s X870 Gaming Plus Wifi Motherboard drops to $210 – save $60 and start your new AMD AM5 PC today

If you haven’t jumped into AMD’s latest platform, now is a good time. The platform is mature, many have been ironed out, and we’re starting to see some ‘refreshed’ boards hit store shelves, which often means price drops on the still-pretty-capable ‘first-generation’ motherboards. In fact, Newegg currently has the MSI MPG X870 Gaming Plus Wifi for $209.99, which saves $60 (24%) off the $269.99 launch MSRP , making it one of the best non-combo deals currently available for an X870 motherboard.

For the money, you get all the trimmings expected out of a mid-range X870 board, including support for current AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors (and potential future processors ), three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0 x4), fast networking with integrated 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, and capable power delivery – likely enough to handle the reported dual-cache Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 chip, too. You’ll get the most out of any processor you choose, but it is an excellent pairing for the popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Ryzen 9 9950X3D in particular.

While we haven’t reviewed this motherboard, MSI boards have always performed well in our testing , including gaming, so no worries there. On top of the hardware, the new Click BIOS X offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface with plenty of options to adjust, whether you’re into overclocking or just tweaking your system. Last, MSI’s EZ DIY features like the PCIE Clip II, M.2 Shield Frozr II, and the push to lock EZ M.2 Clip II, all help make putting your build together just a little easier. Anchored by its lowest price so far, this deal is a no-brainer if you’re in the market for an affordable X870 motherboard.

