Newegg's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, motherboard, RAM, and 240mm liquid AIO cooler combo deal is only $678 — just add an SSD, PSU, GPU, and case for a complete new PC build

Spotted at Newegg - a combination deal featuring a host of components that make up the majority of a new PC build. Having a look at the individual prices for these components highlights that this is a pretty decent deal with actual savings of a few hundred dollars. What's really good about this deal is that it's also featuring some of the best components you can buy for a super-powerful gaming rig that will crunch the zeros and ones to produce the highest framerates possible in your favorite games.

Check out the deal at Newegg, where for just $678.99, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Asus B850M-E WiFi motherboard, 32 GB of Team T-Force Delta 6400Mhz DDR5 RAM, and an MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 2400mm liquid AIO cooler. Individually, the items are marked up as $479 for the 9800X3D, $219.99 for the Asus mobo, $100.99 for the Team T-Force RAM, and $79.99 for the MSI CPU cooler. This totals $879.97, but the RAM and AIO cooler are classed as free gifts in this bundle deal and are added to the cart when you select the $678.99 CPU and motherboard combo.

You've got the makings of a powerful new gaming PC build with this combo deal, and all you need to complete the build fully is a graphics card, SSD, power supply, and PC case. Of course, you might want to choose you're own brand of thermal paste, or add more case fans and RGB, etc, but those are extras and not the core components to a new PC.

You can find more details of the performance of the Ryzen 7 processor in this combo deal in our detailed review of the 9800X3D. With an 8% performance gain on the previous generation 7800X3D, and easily outperforms the competition from Intel in gaming benchmarks. The 9800X3D is unlocked for overclocking and doesn't have excessive cooling requirements, making this processor one of the best CPUs for pure gaming. Add in a powerful GPU, and you will have one beastly gaming PC for the latest AAA games.

